Happy Birthday Divya Agarwal: 6 times Bigg Boss OTT winner taught us how to mix style and sass for beach vacay

Divya Agarwal, a popular face in the entertainment and television industry and a reality show star, is a style icon too. The fabulous actress knows a thing or two about blending style and sass effortlessly. Take a look at her social media photos, and you’ll know that she never fails to impress with her sartorial picks.

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 1, Divya, celebrates her birthday today. As we celebrate her birthday, let's take a look into her wardrobe to pick seven looks where Divya Agarwal taught us how to perfectly mix style and sass for that ultimate beach vacation outfit. Get ready to be inspired and upgrade your seaside wardrobe with a touch of Divya's glam!

Tropical bliss co-ord set

Divya Agarwal rocked a super cool outfit for her beach vibes. She wore a matching set - a cute tie-up top with matching straight pants. The outfit had this cool tropical print all over it, making it feel like an instant vacation. This awesome co-ord set is from Erotissch, a brand famous for their cool beachwear and swimwear.

She also styled a designer cape on top of the bralette. To add a touch of extra style, she tied a headscarf in the same fun print. Divya kept it simple with accessories, just adding some black shades and silver hoop earrings. The idea here is to let your outfit shine with minimal extras. It's a must-try look for a beachy escape.

Bold bralette and high-slit skirt combo

Next up is Divya's stunning outfit in a cool mint shade—a bralette paired with a skirt. This isn't your typical beach look; it's for those who like to make a bold statement.

The noodle strap bralette and the skirt, with their long side slits, have a unique texture and a touch of green shimmer that adds extra flair.

What makes it stand out are the daring choices of accessories—a stylish body chain and a leather belt around her chest. With just a golden bracelet, shades, and her hair tied back in a ponytail, she's all set to turn heads at the beach. It's a chic and daring ensemble for those who want to stand out at the beach.

Boho vibes in crochet bralette

Here's another stylish outfit from Divya—a skirt and shirt combo by designer Ken Ferns. The pastel-colored, loose-fitting ensemble scored full marks for the styling; she paired it with a vibrant orange crochet bralette.

To add more flair, Divya Agarwal incorporated orange hair extensions braided into her ponytail, perfectly matching the bralette. Keeping it simple, she adorned her fingers with rings and wore tiny golden danglers in her ears. This boho-chic look is perfect for a beach music festival, giving off those carefree and trendy vibes.

Here’s a styling tip from us: You can pair the bralette without the shirt. Or ditch the bralette and wear the shirt, twist it, and tie it in the front.

Casual beach ensembles for everyone

For an easy and stylish beach look that anyone can rock, check out Divya's fourth outfit. She sported a comfy bralette with straight pants.

The bralette had pretty floral details in different colors on the front, made of organza. It's got adjustable knotted straps that tie around the neck and at the back for a perfect fit. She kept it breezy with white bottoms.

To add a playful touch, she added a pop of color to her eyes. With a few rings on her fingers and a tiny pink pendant, she effortlessly nailed the laid-back beach vibe. This effortless chic look is perfect for beach hopping or a picnic at the beach.

Bling on the beach

The fifth look is all about breaking the beach norms with a bold move—a black dress. It might sound surprising, but when we're talking about mixing sass and style, let’s take a little risk.

Divya turned up the heat in a short black outfit that's all about bling. It's from Soraya by Malvikam, a casual luxe brand. The top is adorned with lots of golden and silver bling, and there's additional golden and silver work along the bottom edge.

To amp up the glam, she added silver glitter tattoos on her hands. It's a daring choice that proves black can shine at the beach too!

Chic in shorts and bralette

Dive into Divya's sixth look, perfect for sea lovers. She combined a brown bralette with cute crochet shorts. The multicolored shorts added a lively touch, balancing the earthy tone of the bralette.

As accessories, she layered on several golden chains for that extra beachy flair. You can flaunt the beach waves or keep your hair tied back in a ponytail.

This outfit is a great choice for those who prefer the sea over the sandy shores, bringing both comfort and style to your day at the beach.

