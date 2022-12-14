Happy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: 10 things you would know if you're Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress' true fan

Speaking about her personal life, Divyanka Tripathi is married to actor Vivek Dahiya , and they are often seen going on dates or vacationing in exotic locations. The couple worked together on the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo then tied the knot in 2016 in her hometown. Divyanka is quite expressive on her social media handle and often shares glamourous pictures from her photoshoot in amazing outfits, and fans always shower their love on her photos. Divyanka has carved a space in the audience's heart and keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts. We bring you some facts about the actress that a true fan would definitely know about her.

Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi celebrates her 38th birthday today, December 14. Divyanka is a very well-known actress in the industry and she also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement and talent. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. In the show, she was paired opposite Karan Patel, and their chemistry was adored by their fans.

On Divyanka Tripathi's birthday, let's look at 10 things you would know if you're her true fan:

Not many know but Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wanted to be an army officer during her teens. She even attended the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi to complete a course on mountaineering.

Before entering into acting, Divyanka started her career as an anchor on All India Radio, Bhopal.

In 2003, she participated in Pantene Zee Teen Queen and won the title of Miss Beautiful Skin.

Divyanka then started her career in modeling and she was crowned as Miss Bhopal in 2005.

In Bhopal, Divyanka enrolled in the Bhopal Rifle Academy where she won a gold medal in rifle shooting. The actress also dropped a video flaunting her love for rifle shooting.

Divyanka made her acting debut in a telefilm for Doordarshan and later presented a show called 'Akash Vani.'

Divyanka or popularly known as 'Ishi Maa' always wanted to play a police officer or a psychopath on screen.

The actress is an avid traveler and often jets off to exotic locations to spend quality time with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Speaking about her style sense, the actress has a special corner for Kaftan and ethnic outfits, and her Instagram is flooded with her pictures in them.

Divyanka is very close to her family and often spends time with them.

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

Divyanka Tripathi was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Divyanka Tripathi loads of success, happiness, and a fabulous year ahead!