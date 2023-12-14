Happy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: 5 quotes by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress that are too inspiring for all

Today (December 14), popular actress Divyanka Tripathi celebrates her 39th birthday. Divyanka needs no introduction! Over the years, she has carved an irreplaceable in the hearts of viewers with her impressive acting mettle, generous personality, and good looks. Apart from being a talented actor, there have been numerous times when Divyanka Tripathi won hearts with her style statement.

However, not many know that Divyanka is also a great poet; numerous times, she flaunted her talent on social media while sharing her pictures. From authoring quotes about self-love to writing inspirational quotes about life, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has unveiled her hidden skills.

On the special occasion of her 39th birthday, let's take a look at times when Divyanka inspired fans with her motivating and amazing quotes and shayaris.

Here are 5 inspirational quotes by Divyanka Tripathi:

Blue-tiful in ethnic:

Quote: बिखरती हूँ रोज़, रोज़ ख़ुद को समेट लेती हूँ. मोती की माला हूँ, जुड़ी हुई सुंदर पर बिखरी भी ख़ूबसूरत हूँ. ~दिव्यांका

A heart-melting smile:

Quote: सिर्फ़ किरदार और कैमरे का साथ होना काफ़ी नहीं. आँखों में एक चुटकी प्रेम और भावों में नज़ाकत, एक आशा से भरे पल में खो जाने की टीस. दिल में एक यादों का मद्धम गीत बजता हुआ, किरदार कैमरे में क़ैद हो कर भी गुनगुना रहा है, वरना यूँ ही तस्वीरें बोल उठती नहीं.~दिव्यांका

Shinning like a sunshine:

Quote: भीनी बारिश में मंद धूप सी…तेरी नर्म मुस्कान मर्म-ए-मरहम सी।~दिव्यांका

Gorgeous in traditional:

Quote: तुझ संग बिताये सब लम्हें ख़ास हैं। पर आये बहुत देर से इस बात से नाराज़ हैं! ~ दिव्यांका

Boss lady look:

Quote: अदा फेंकने कि अदा आती ना थी हमें, पर ज्यों मुस्कुरा कर देखा उस ने, त्यों पिघल, अजंता कि मूरत बन गये! ~ दिव्यांका

Aren't these quotes inspiring? Through this, Divyanka has again proved to be a multi-talented star, and there are no second thoughts about it. Currently, the actress has been away from the Television screens, and fans are truly missing her presence. However, the actress recently made a special appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 to support her husband, Vivek Dahiya.

Speaking about her work life, Divyanka Tripathi became a household name after doing the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In the show, Divyanka Tripathi essayed the role of Ishita and was paired opposite Karan Patel, who played the role of Raman Bhalla.

Apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi has been a part of several shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 and more.

