Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: From Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Naagin, here's how she changed TV dynamics

One of the most loved and respected producers of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor turns a year older today. On her 49th birthday, I bring to you a piece where we discuss how the TV Czarina changed the face of soap operas and created some of the cult-classic shows that are etched in the minds of the audience even today.

She not only created entertaining content but also made TV one of the most respected mediums. Call her a trendsetter, risk-taker or genius, Ekta Kapoor surely knows the intricacies of the entertainment business and has truly shaped the way the small screen is perceived in today's time.

Ekta Kapoor's path-breaking TV shows

Having started to produce TV shows in the early 1990s, Ekta Kapoor got her first big hit with Hum Paanch. The unique concept, slice-of-life comedy laced with emotions and brilliant casting were a few of the factors why the show worked wonders and became a crowd favorite.

Kapoor got the wind beneath her wings and confidence after its success and there was no looking back for her. She produced many shows after that. Then, arrived the golden period in the 2000s when she launched three new shows, three daily soaps that are Kapoor's most loved ones too.

With the launch of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Ekta tapped into her most favorite target audiences - housewives and stay-at-home women. Kapoor delivered shows from the perspective of women which was considered the weaker gender and the same target audiences connected to her shows as they felt the content relatable.

Be it a young daughter-in-law trying to keep up with the in-laws in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT) or another daughter-in-law making sure her family stays happy in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki to a love-story with several obstacles in Kasauti Zindagi Kay; these shows didn't only gain massive love from the viewers but also the characters of the show became household names.

While Kapoor and her team of creative writers made sure to portray their protagonists as 'ideal home-makers', Kapoor also made sure to give out strong messages through her shows. A message embroidered with high-voltage drama is also something that worked wonders for the shows that she made.

In KSBKBT, the tracks where the lead protagonist Tulsi killed her own son because of his wrong-doings was one of the major high points of the show that defined her character as a righteous as well as strong-headed individual.

Everybody remembers how Mihir Virani's death in KSBKBT affected the audiences and they rejoiced as he was brought back after a few months.

Ekta Kapoor catered TV shows for youngsters

After capturing the market of stay-at-home women, Kapoor tried her hands to make shows that would cater to the younger audiences. With college romance stories like Kutumb and Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, the youngsters, too, got on board to consume these TV shows.

Ekta Kapoor's fantasy shows

Stepping out of her comfort zone every now and then, Ekta Kapoor tried her hands on fantasy drama and produced Naagin, featuring Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani. The show became an overnight hit and gained immense popularity.

So much so that the show continues to have several seasons, recently, the sixth season featuring Tejasswi Prakash concluded giving rise to speculations about the upcoming season.

Ekta Kapoor's forray into reality TV shows

After learning the behavioral and viewership patterns of her audiences over a period of time, Kapoor forayed into producing a reality show Lock Upp. The show garnered a massive viewership. Munawar Faruqui won the first season of the show.

Mature love stories by Ekta Kapoor

After working on various new-age love stories, Kapoor got the classics back by producing a few stories based on mature love and the hope of leading a beautiful life. Ram Kapoor- Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is one of the examples of the same.

Ekta Kapoor discovered and gave breaks to many actors

The gifted Kapoor is a very well judge of talent and recognized the actor in many. While several actors began their fruitful journeys with Ekta Kapoor's shows, others made massive comebacks with her projects.

Kapoor gave industry actors like Shweta Tiwari, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy, Sakshi Tanwar, Hiten Tejwani, Cezanne Khan, Gauri Pradhan, and Radhika Madan among others.

While a few celebrities who made their comebacks with her shows include phenomenal actors like Ronit Roy in KSBKBT and KZK, Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Mouni Roy in Naagin.

Needless to say, I believe Ekta Kapoor has been one of the most important reasons why TV shows and its actors are quite respected. So much so that, even Bollywood's big screen needs the support of the small screen (TV) for their promotions. Here's wishing the TV Czarina a very happy birthday!

