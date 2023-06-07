Happy Birthday Ektaa Kapoor: Mouni Roy, Ridhi Dogra, Arjit Taneja and more send heartfelt wishes

Popular producer Ektaa Kapoor celebrates her 48th birthday, today, on June 7. Ektaa Kapoor's name is synonymous with success and perseverance in the entertainment industry. Her unwavering determination and tireless efforts have propelled her to become one of the most influential figures in the field. Effortlessly, Ektaa has been skillfully juggling numerous projects across diverse mediums, showcasing her unparalleled versatility.

As the reigning queen of content, she has perfected the art of delivering captivating and engaging content that resonates with the masses. Ektaa's mastery in producing content has established her as a visionary in the industry, consistently creating offerings that captivate and enthrall audiences across various platforms. Her ability to strike a chord with the masses is a testament to her exceptional talent and creative sense. As Ektaa Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, let's take a look at celebs wishing the producer on her special day.

Celebs wish Ektaa Kapoor on her 48th birthday:

Mouni Roy:

A few minutes ago, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and penned a long note wishing the producer. Sharing a few snaps with Ektaa, Mouni wrote a heartfelt birthday note for her. The actress wrote, "My dearest Ekta ma’am, Amidst your numerous accomplishments, it is your warmth, and genuine care for those around you that have endeared you to hearts worldwide. You've built an extended family of talented individuals who not only respect and admire you but also consider you their guiding light. Your ability to nurture talent, provide opportunities, and create an environment where creativity flourishes is a testament to your exceptional leadership. You've been a beacon of support, guiding numerous careers and transforming lives along the way."

Further, the Brahmastra actress added, "Today, as we celebrate you, & I want to express my deepest gratitude for the joy, inspiration, and countless moments of entertainment you've brought into our lives. May this birthday be a reflection of the incredible impact you've made, and may the year ahead be filled with boundless success, happiness, and fulfillment. Keep shining your light, and continue to weave your magic for generations to come! Love you x Wishing you a very happy birthday @ektarkapoor."

Ridhi Dogra:

Popular actress Ridhi Dogra took to her social media handle and also wished Ektaa on her special birthday. Ridhi wrote, "@ektarkapoor If I have to say one thing about you as a person apart from the boss lady you are - You embrace every moment of life. Juice it and truly truly live life Fully and always create more minutes per minutes!!! Happy and healthiest birthday to you Ravie ki mummy! May the good energies get brighter and the bad get dissolved! Keep inspiring us all to push for our dreams. Simply by going after yours and creating paths where there are none. . Be blessed and keep smiling."

Arjit Taneja:

Arjit Taneja, who is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, also wished Ektaa Kapoor on her special day. Sharing a picture with the producer on his Instagram story, Arjit wrote, "Happy Birthday EK! All the love and happiness and NoFat to you always (heart emoticons)."

Anita Hassanandani:

Actress Anita Hassanandani also wished Ektaa Kapoor on her 48th birthday. Anita took to her social media handle and shared a picture of Tushar Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor on her Instagram story. Sharing this snap, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday @ektarkapoor."

Dheeraj Dhoopar:

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar also wished Ektaa Kapoor on her birthday. Sharing a snap with the producer, Dheeraj wrote, "Happiest Happiest Birthday EK.. Lots n lots of love."

Surbhi Jyoti:

Actress Surbhi Jyoti also wished Ektaa Kapoor on her 48th birthday. Sharing her picture on her Instagram stroy, Surbhi wrote, "Birthday Love @ektarkapoor."

