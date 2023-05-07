Happy Birthday Erica Fernandes: 5 drool-worthy PICS of her in bikini that will leave you stunned

Popular actress Erica Fernandes celebrates her 30th birthday today, May 7. Erica was born in Mangalore on 7 May 1993 and later shifted to Mumbai at a very young age and completed her schooling in Mumbai. She always aspired to be a model and worked hard to achieve her dreams. Soon, Erica was the face of many popular brands, and also she carved her space in the South industry. The actress starred in several Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films and made a name for herself. She proved to be one of the finest actresses in the industry and gained immense success and popularity. Her focus and talent made her one of the top bankable actresses in the showbiz world, who also has a massive fan following.

Apart from her flourishing career, Erica has an amazing fashion sense as well and there are no second thoughts about it. From traditional outfits to bold bikini looks, the diva nails every look like a supermodel. Her social media posts are a treat to her fans' eyes as she regularly shares glamorous snaps with her fans and followers. Erica never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices and is known to be a trendsetter. She often experiments with her outfits and has been a step ahead when it comes to proving her fashion sense.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are 5 best looks of Erica Fernandes in bikini that will leave you mesmerized:

Hot babe:

Backless monokini never goes out of style and the diva is here to prove it! Posing in this stunning blue swimwear, Erica looks nothing less than a diva as she poses here for the pictures.

Colorful love:

Serving such a breathtaking look is just what she loves the most! Erica looks absolutely stunning in pink and blue printed beachwear as she relaxes by the pool.

Gorgeous lady:

Ever seen a mermaid? Here it is! Erica never skips a chance to flaunt her love for swimwear, and here she looks amazing as she strikes poses against a breathtaking view in a black and red bikini.

Blue-tiful:

Erica shows us how to raise the oomph in a bikini. Clad in this blue swimwear, the diva left fans frenzy and caught attention owing to her breathtaking looks.

Fit & Fab:

Hotness Alert! Here, Erica leaves us mesmerized as she showers while flaunting her fit physique and toned legs in a hot pink bikini.

Speaking about her personal life, Erica Fernandes recently shifted to Dubai from Mumbai and is living there currently. It’s been several months since she shifted her base to Dubai, and her time in the new place has been enriching. Speaking about living in Dubai, Erica had shared that she doesn't feel she has moved out of her comfort zone as Dubai has always been her home as her family lives there.

Advertisement

Erica Fernandes's career:

It was in 2014 when Erica Fernandes's debut Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu was released, and the actress became a well-known face of the industry. In the same year, Erica made her debut in the Kannada industry with the film Ninnindale. Erica also stepped into the Bollywood industry in 2014 with a film titled Babloo Happy Hai.

It was her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on the small screen that gave her career a boost. She essayed the role of Sonakshi in the show and starred opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Their paring and her acting chops were applauded by the viewers and she became a household name.

After Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, she then did Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel. In this daily soap, Erica essayed Prerna and was seen opposite Parth Samthaan. Along with this, Erica did several successful music videos such as Juda Kar Diya, Maula, Akhiyan, Tumhe Pyaar Karungga, Wo Kashish, and more. In 2023, Erica played the role of Moushmi in an Amazon Mini TV horror film The Haunting. Along with this, Erica is also busy endorsing high-end brands on social media.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Team wishes Erica Fernandes a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes's EXPLOSIVE revelation on facing discrimination in Bollywood for being a TV actor