Happy Birthday Faisal Shaikh: Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, and others wish Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 runner-up

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is a popular social media influencer and content creator. He rose to popularity when TikTok was the only social media platform for content creators. However, as the app was banned, he moved to Instagram and his loyal fan following migrated there too. The social media influencer is also friends with many popular television stars. He entered the reality TV space with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Today, on his birthday, the popular personality received warm wishes from his friends from the industry.

Rubina Dilaik, Niti Taylor, Pratik Sehajpal, and others wish Faisal Shaikh on birthday

Rubina Dilaik uploaded a photo with the birthday boy from the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, where her performance with Mr Faisu took away the breath of the viewers. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday.”

Pratik Sehajpal, who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi with Faisal Shaikh was one of the first to wish the birthday boy. He uploaded an old clip which is an Instagram reel featuring him, Rajiv Adatia, and Faisal where the three are seen engaged in a funny game. Uploading the video, Pratik wrote, “Happy Birthday bro.” Rajiv reshared the post in his story and added laugh emojis.

Niti Taylor, a good friend of the social media content creator uploaded a photo with him from the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and wrote, “Wishing you lots of happiness and more and more of success.” In the photo, the two are seen decked up in their outfits.

Rajiv Adatia and Faisal Shaikh’s bromance is loved by fans. The two share a great bond. He uploaded a photo with the birthday boy, and wrote, “Happy happy birthday mere bhai! Have a wonderful birthday. Love you.”

Last night, Faisal Shaikh uploaded a post where he shared how he is celebrating his birthday. He uploaded the photo with the caption, "Happy Birthday to me." Rubina Dilaik commented on the post and wrote, "Janam Din Mubarak Ho." Nyrra Banerji, Prince Narula, Anjum Fakih, and others also dropped warm wishes for the social media influencer. Other social media personalities also wished Faisal.

