Happy birthday Farah Khan: Maniesh Paul, Shoaib Ibrahim, and others extend warm wishes

Call her a choreographer, a filmmaker, or a director, Farah Khan Is one of the most versatile personalities in showbiz. She has choreographed several actors, and her dance steps take over social media in a blink. Today marks a special occasion as Farah celebrates her birthday, turning a year older or, more exactly, younger at heart. Many celebrities extended warm wishes on her special day, making Farah Khan feel more blissful.

Maniesh Paul shares adorable picture with Farah Khan

It is no surprise that Farah Khan has served as a host and jury on several television shows. Hence, the celeb has formed great relationships with the television personalities, too. She is known for sharing a warm friendship with renowned television presenter and anchor Maniesh Paul. The latter took to his Instagram story to wish Farah on her birthday.

Dropping a cute snap, he wrote, "Happy birthday my Farrruuuu I love you @farahkhankunder Stay blessed always." Resharing it on her social media handle, Farah Khan commented, "Bas ek tu hain mera @manieshpaul." This clearly shows their admiration for each other.

Have a look at Maniesh Paul and Farah Khan's story:

Raveena Tandon's heartfelt post for Farah Khan

The Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several strong friendships. But the bond between Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon is just incomparable. The latter dropped striking snapshots with Farah Khan wishing her a happy birthday.

The KGF Chapter 2 actress treated fans with candid pictures of them and captioned it, "Happy happy Birthday Farah! From then days to now … love and laughter always . Special gaana for special din today! #blastfromthepast." Commenting on Raveena's special post dedicated to her, Farah Khan reacted, "his collage is FAAABBBB!! Thank uuuu my darling RT."

Have a look at the post:

For the uninitiated, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that actress Raveena Tandon is all set to appear on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a special guest and grace the star-studded reality show.

Shoaib Ibrahim wishes Farah Khan on her special day

Currently running busy owing to his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Shoaib Ibrahim also extended warm birthday wishes to Farah Khan. The actor dropped a couple of photos that show the duo having fun and dancing. He penned a sweet note, "Happy birthday @farahkhankunder mam. Lots of love."

Watch Shoaib Ibrahim's story here:

Malaika Arora's delightful post for Farah Khan

Farah Khan turns a year older today, and so is her friendship with the industry people. She shares a close bond with her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 co-judge Malaika Arora. To wish her in a simple yet unique way, the actress dropped a series of snaps with the renowned choreographer.

Malaika wrote, "Happy birthday my kameeni @farahkhankunder …. Have a rocking year just like that fake pink rocking horse …. Love ya ( thank u for the food n the laughs the gups)… didn’t wanna waste these fab pics on a story. Landing a comment on the post, Farah penned, "Lovvv u my Kameeniiii.. life is so much fun with u."

Geeta Kapur calls Farah Khan 'mumma'

Undoubtedly, Farah Khan has earned herself a huge name in the industry thanks to her talent and consistency. Since almost every celeb admires her, Geeta Kapur is no exception. The latter believes Farah to have been her mentor for years and has guided her in every instance of life. This is the reason that the two are quite close and have an exceptional place for each other in their hearts.

Wishing Farah Khan on her birthday, Geeta Kapur made a special post on her social media and wrote, "They say everything happens for a reason !!! So the universe must have known that I would need a continuing guiding star when mine had to leave .. Happy birthday mamma ur always in my prayers.. may u be abundantly blessed with more than u desire just like u have always abundantly and selflessly loved me !!! @farahkhankunder."

The sweet note quickly grabbed netizens' attention, and Farah also landed a comment. She reacted warmly, "My first child!! Misss uuu.. cm meet na."

About Farah Khan

Farah Khan is not only a well-known choreographer but a writer, film producer, actress, and director as well. She has choreographed more than 100 songs and also worked on international projects. It was the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na that led her to venture into direction.

Besides this, she is known for appearing as a judge on several reality television shows. Besides this, she is known for appearing as a judge on several reality television shows. She had signed the dotted lines to join the judges' panel on Indian Idol and Nach Baliye for a couple of seasons. Currently, Farah Khan is serving as one of the jury on Sony TV's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 alongside Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora.

