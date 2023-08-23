Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Take a look at how Zaid Darbar made his jaaneman's day special

Gauahar Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment and showbiz world. The actress, who has been in the industry for a long long time is celebrating her birthday today. This birthday is a little special as this is her first birthday as a mother. In May this year, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed a baby boy, Zehaan. Since then the two have been on cloud nine. On Gauahar’s birthday, Zaid left no stone unturned to make her ladylove’s birthday special. Let’s take a look at how he showered her with love.

Gauahar Khan’s pre-birthday dinner

Gauahar Khan took to her social media handle yesterday an hour before midnight to share a video of their dinner. The video shows a dessert platter in front of them with Happy Birthday Gauahar written on the white plate. The platter complete with pastry, ice cream, and other exotic desserts looks too beautiful to eat. It was also decorated with flower petals and pomegranate seeds.The actress pointed her camera to the platter while saying, “It’s that time of the year.” As he turns the camera toward Zaid, he picks up a ros with Gauahar exclaiming, “Oh, one more? (laughs)” Then she turns the camera towards her as she rests her head on Zaid’s shoulder and says, “To meeee, not yet, in like another one and a half hour!”

Take a look at the post that Gauahar Khan shared:

Zaid Darbar’s birthday wish for Gauahar Khan

Zaid Darbar reshared the Bigg Boss 7 winner’s video on his social media handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Jaaneman. Love you always!” Before this post, he also reshared his and his wife’s mirror selfie and did a countdown for the actress’ birthday.

Take a look at a still from the video here:

For the pre-birthday dinner, Gauahar wore a patterned long-sleeve dress. The flowy dress had a beige pattern all over. She kept her look simple with open hair, minimal make-up, and accessories and carried a red clutch. Her hubby kept his look casual in an olive green shirt and black pants. The two looked stylish for the pre-birthday dinner.

