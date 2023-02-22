Happy Birthday Gurmeet Choudhary: Ramayan to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, here's revisiting his successful TV stint

Popular actor Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates his 39th birthday today, 22nd February 2023. The actor was born on 22 February 1984 in Jairampur village in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. Gurmeet stepped into the showbiz world in 2004 and did cameo roles in several Television shows. At present, he is one of the most successful and bankable actors in the Television industry and has a massive fan following. The actor has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience with his talent and persona. Gurmeet is undoubtedly one of the most charming and fit actors of the entertainment world. Despite having an erratic schedule, the actor follows a rigorous workout routine and never skips going to the gym. His fit physique, charming persona, and acting prowess have made him one of the top-rated actors in the showbiz world. Gurmeet has maintained an active social media presence, and he often treats fans with glimpses of his personal and professional life. Over the years, Gurmeet has starred in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows and entertained the audience with his real-life and real-life portrayal. Now as Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates his 39th birthday today, 22nd February 2023, let's take a look at his successful TV stint.

Here's revisiting Gurmeet Choudhary's successful TV stint: Ramayan: Though Gurmeet was a part of the industry since 2004, the actor gained recognition after essaying the role of Ram in the hit mythological show Ramayan. Gurmeet was a part of the show from 2007 to 2008 and starred opposite Debina Bonnerjee. Their on-screen pairing became quite popular, and fans showered their immense love on this duo. His acting skills were also appreciated by the viewers. Post this, there was no looking back for the actor as he then bagged numerous projects and rose to fame. Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi: Gurmeet then starred in the hit daily soap Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi opposite Drashti Dhami and essayed the role of Maan Singh Khurana. This show received love from the viewers, and the performance of the actors grabbed their attention. Soon Gurmeet became a household name owing to his fabulous performance and good looks. The show aired on the screens from 2010 to 2011. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 indeed remains one of the most popular and star-studded dance reality shows, which has seen several celebs as participants. Gurmeet also participated in the popular dance reality show with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia. He impressed his fans with his exceptional fiery moves and emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5.

Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara: Gurmeet Choudhary was also a part of the hit show Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara and essayed the role of Yash Suraj Pratap Sindhia. He starred opposite actress Kratika Sengar and won the hearts of the audience with his performance. Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati: Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati was a celebrity dance reality wherein the celebrity couples did not dance together but instead competed against each other. Gurmeet Choudhary was declared as the Best Performer of the series. Khatron Ke Khiladi 5: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 is also another popular reality show which is hosted by the daredevil host Rohit Shetty. Gurmeet was a part of this popular stunt-based reality show and battled through several gruesome tasks to win the trophy. After his successful performance, Gurmeet emerged as the first runner-up of the show whereas Rajneesh Duggal was declared as the winner. Gurmeet Choudhary's personal life: Gurmeet Choudhary is married to actress Debina Bonnerjee. The couple is the audience's favorite couple and enjoys a massive following owing to their talent and down-to-earth behavior. Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together on the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married on 15 February 2011 in a secret ceremony. Debina and Gurmeet became parents to a baby girl Lianna in April 2022. The couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed a baby girl on November 11, 2022, and named her Divisha. On the professional front, Gurmeet is gearing up for his upcoming web series Maharana Pratap which will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Pinkvilla Team wishes Gurmeet Choudhary a very Happy Birthday!

