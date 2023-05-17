Happy Birthday Harshad Chopda: 5 unmissable shirtless pics of the 40-year-old Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor

Harshad Chopda is one of the most popular faces in the showbiz world. The Telly actor's role as Dr. Abhimanyu Birla in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Pranali Rathod made him a household name. In his long journey in the acting world, Harshad has portrayed many diverse characters over the years and has impressed the audience. Besides his acting chops, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor enjoys huge popularity among fans owing to his good looks and perfect body. His Instagram account has enough drool-worthy photos to give 'thirst trap goals.' And age is just a number when the actor maintains a strong fitness game.

Harshad Chopda turns 40 today! Let's take a look at some drool-worthy pictures of the actor that show he is high on the hotness quotient.

5 hot pics of Harshad Chopda

While Harshad's Instagram account has way too many shirtless pictures, this one caught our attention. The perfect chiseled abs, and the almost hands-in-the-hair pose while lying on the bed, makes us thank the good samaritan for bringing this hotness on screen and introducing him to millions of fans who can keep staring at this one photo for hours! Well, who are we to blame them?

Very few actors, no matter how good they look, can make a mustard T-shirt look this good! Harshad looks fresh and stunning in this sun-kissed appearance and fans cannot get enough of him.

How many actors will make it to the list of hot photos wearing a full-sleeve T-shirt? Only Harshad Chopda can pull it off. The intense look in his eyes and that smile are enough to say 'if looks could kill'!

This photo needs no explanation for why it made it to the list. Very few women can resist a man on a bike, and when it is a good-looking hunk like Harshad Chopda, well, we leave the rest to your imagination!

Harshad gives off bad-boy vibes posing in this blue tank and the bracelets. The headgear completes the look. One comment that caught our attention on this photo is one user commenting, "Seems like Keanu Reeves."

Harshad Chopda dating rumors

Of late, Harshad Chopda has been linked with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Pranali Rathod. But in an interview, both of them denied of having any romantic relationship. Previously, he has also been linked with his other co-stars including Jennifer Winget and Sriti Jha, among others. However, the actor maintains silence on his dating life.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

At present, Harshad Chopda essays the role of Abhimanyu in Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television screens. The actor stars opposite Pranali Rathod, and their onscreen chemistry is loved by their fans. Pranali and Harshad are fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans. Along with Pranali and Harshad, the show also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

It's hard to believe this hottie turns 40 today, right? Pinkvilla wishes Harshad Chopda a very happy birthday!

