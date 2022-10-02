Happy Birthday Hina Khan: 5 exotic PICS of the actress that scream her love for beaches

Hina Khan is inarguably a trailblazer, who paved way for several television artists and inspired them to be limitless. The actress started her career with a television daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and after becoming a household name, Akshara, she went on to participate in the reality show, Bigg Boss 11. Hina wanted to break her 'bahu' image and show her unfiltered self to the audience. The actress succeeded in proving herself and is spreading her wings and flying. Today, on her birthday, we look at the 35-year-old's exotic pictures from her dreamy beachside vacations. Travel therapy

Hina Khan loves to travel, which is evident from her social media accounts. She recently jetted off to Maldives and posted some stunning pictures of herself from the beach villa. She opted for a floral sleeveless dress with a statement choker, sunglasses, and red lip tint.

Nature is therapeutic

Hina Khan finds nature to be very therapeutic and loves to lay on nature's lap. This one if from her Phi Phi Islands' trip. Hina made heads turn in this muticolour two-piece swimsuit. She captioned the post, "Nature is therapeutic..Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow.. Have taken a little and left a little at #PhiPhi #phiphiisland #wanderer #traveler (sic)"

Soaking up the sun

The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up is a diva in this Herb Crescent Trikini and Iconomash Cape by Shivan and Narresh.



Boss lady

These pictures of Hina Khan are from the French Riviera this year. She looked mesmersising in a white blazer, teamed up with biege ruffled skirt with a mesh trail. She completed her look with a neat ponytail, silver choker, nude makeup, and stilettoes. She captioned this post, "From the D-day.. #PosterLaunch at @festivaldecannes #indianpavillion🇮🇳 #cannes2022 #frenchrivera (sic)"

Dreamy diva

This one is another picture of the diva from the beachside. These clicks were taken at the Cannes Film Festival, and we must say, she looked a stunner in this strapless sunray pleated gown.