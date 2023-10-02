Happy Birthday Hina Khan: From docile bahu to vamp and more; here's a look at actress' journey in showbiz

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved television celebs. She has not only made the TV fraternity proud but is also a trendsetter in the truest sense. The actress celebrates her 36th birthday today. Let's have a look at her journey in the industry and some of her career-altering decisions that she took very bravely.

Quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Hina Khan became a household name with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress got immense fame and recognition from the show. While her show was one of the top-rated and loved by all, she decided to take the risk of quitting the show mid-way. Hina's decision was quite a risky one, however, she took the decision as she felt her character was utilized to the maximum level and that there was nothing much left for her to do in the show. The actress grabbed a lot of attention for making this decision.

Opting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

From wearing traditional sarees for a character in the show to breaking the same image, Hina opted for Khatron Ke Khiladi. While people felt that Hina would be close to her reel-life character Akshara, she proved them all wrong with her powerhouse performance in the stunt-based show. She managed to impress everyone and was also one of the finalists of the show.

Opting for Bigg Boss 11

Proving herself as a daredevil in Khatron Ke Khiladi didn't suffice for Hina as she opted for yet another reality show Bigg Boss 11. The actress wanted her fans to see her real persona and she did succeed in the same. The 36-year-old actress was one of the most promising contestants of the season and was the first runner-up of the show. While she didn't lift the winner's trophy, the show gave her a lot more than that.

Accepting the offer to be Komolika

From playing a protagonist to an antagonist, Hina has come a long way. She aced the character of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay's sequel. She played the character in her own way and got her charm to the role and the show. She won a few awards as an antagonist before she left the show for future endeavors.

Exploring other platforms like OTT

The actress then didn't limit herself to TV and tried working on projects for different mediums. This move enabled her to walk the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Hina's journey has been quite remarkable and most of it is because of the important career decisions that she took at the right time.

Pinkvilla wishes the actress a very happy birthday!

