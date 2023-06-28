Happy Birthday Jasmin Bhasin: Girl-next-door to stunning diva; Check out Naagin actress’ transformation

A popular personality in the showbiz world, actress Jasmin Bhasin rings in her 33rd birthday today. One of the most talented actresses in the industry, Jasmin has carved a special place in the hearts of millions. Besides being one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin caught everyone's attention with her stint in Naagin 4. However, it is not just her acting talents that left an indelible mark on the industry, her transformation over the years has become the talk of the town. From her debut in the Tamil film industry in 2022 to the recent music videos she featured in, her physical transformation over the years is drastic and has caught the attention of many.

Jasmin Bhasin's then and now looks

We are used to seeing our favorite actors and actresses on screen in their glamorous selves. So, their no-makeup pictures often take us by surprise. Sometimes, their then and now pictures surface on the internet which shows how they were before stepping into the world of glamour. It is no secret that the stars take several measures to maintain themselves. One such actress who has captured everyone's attention with her transformation is Jasmin Bhasin. With her incredible transformation over the years, she has transitioned from being the girl next door to a stunning diva. Let's take a look at her before and after pictures.

The photo where Jasmin poses in a blue saree is from June 2020, when she was seen in the comedy show 'Funhit Mein Jaari' as Golu's mother. Most comments read how innocent the actress looks. The latter is from this year in March from a photoshoot where the actress is seen clad in a pink benarasi with chandbali earrings. While the actress looks beautiful in both pictures, it shows how she has learned to carry herself with so much grace and elegance over the years.

A black leopard print dress can make any girl look like a diva, and every girl owns at least one outfit in this print. The first photo shows Jasmin from 2020 with bangs framing her face making her look like a college student on the hunt for a modeling gig. She was a diva and is still one which her recent photo proves. The first photo shows the Bigg Boss 14 actress posing in the park and the latter one shows the stunning actress posing inside the elevator.

At first glance, it's hard to believe that the two photos are of the same individual, right? While one is from 2018, the other is from 2022. In the old picture, Jasmin looks like the bubbly girl next door in a yellow ethnic outfit. The latter is from the shoot of a music video where her figure is more toned, but her lovely smile makes her look like a million dollars. Another notable difference in the pictures is her hairdo and makeup.

Jasmin completely looks unrecognizable in the first picture. It is from inside the Bigg Boss 14 house where she garnered a lot of attention for her romance with Aly Goni. They made the show more entertaining with their romance. The picture is four years old and Jasmin looks like a girl straight out of school. In the latest picture which is from her social media account, the actress sports all denim look and it shows how her style evolved over the years.

Jasmin Bhasin looks completely unrecognizable as she looks very young in the first picture. In both pictures, she has donned ethnic outfits, but note the difference in how she looks and poses. It is truly commendable how the actress has groomed herself and undergone an amazing transformation.

Work front

Jasmin Bhasin has numerous successful shows to her credit, like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. She also appeared in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. She primarily works in the Hindi and Punjabi industry and made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal.

Pinkvilla wishes Jasmin Bhasin a happy birthday!

