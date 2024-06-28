Happy Birthday Jasmine Bhasin: Aly Goni shares celebration PICS; Bharti Singh, Nikki Tamboli and others extend wishes

Television actress Jasmine Bhasin, known for her roles in popular TV shows and her memorable stint on Bigg Boss 14, celebrates her birthday today, June 28. The actress, who has garnered a massive fan following over the years, was showered with love and best wishes from her friends, colleagues, and fans alike. Her boyfriend Aly Goni also shared glimpses of how they celebrated Jasmine's birthday.

Aly Goni shares glimpses of Jasmine Bhasin’s birthday celebration

One of the first to share the birthday tributes was Jasmine Bhasin’s boyfriend, Aly Goni. The couple, who have been open about their relationship, shared a series of adorable pictures and videos on social media. They were out for dinner with Aly’s brother and sharing the picture of the birthday cake, Aly tagged Jasmine and dropped a red heart emoji.

Check out Aly Goni’s posts below:

Ankita Lokhande, Nikki Tamboli, and others extend wishes

Joining in the celebrations was Ankita Lokhande, who posted a picture with Jasmine, Aly, and Vicky Jain and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Jasmin Bhasin! I hope all your wishes and dreams come true."

Close friend and fellow actress Krishna Mukherjee shared a fun compilation from a memorable trip together. The candid pictures show Jasmine and Krishna dressed as beautiful Kashmiri girls, complete with local jewelry. "Happiest Birthday, Jas! Loads of love, hugs, and kisses," Krishna wrote.

Nikki Tamboli, another Bigg Boss 14 contestant, took to her Instagram stories to wish Jasmine. Posting a moment from their time inside the Bigg Boss house, the actress wrote, "Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy. Sending you lots of love and hugs for every moment of your special day. Have a wonderful time and a very happy birthday."

Bharti Singh, whom Jasmine considers an elder sister and is super close to posted a picture of the actress and wrote, “I love you so much. Happy Birthday.” Both Aly and Jasmine are close to Bharti’s family and are often seen hanging out together.

Check out the posts here:

Several other celebrities including Gippy Grewal, and Chetna Pande, to name a few also wished Jasmine Bhasin by posting heartwarming messages.

