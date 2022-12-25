Happy Birthday Jay Bhanushali: 5 adorable videos of the actor with daughter Tara that prove he's a doting dad
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij became parents to a daughter Tara on 8th August 2019.
Popular actor-host Jay Bhanushali celebrates his birthday today, December 25. Born and brought up in Gujarat, the actor stepped into the showbiz world in 2006. The actor has been in the industry for a long time and enjoys a massive following. For the unversed, Jay made his debut in the industry after starring in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and essayed a supporting role. It was his stint in the hit show Kayamath because of which he shot to fame and went on to be a part of several hit shows. Over the years, Jay carved an irreparable space in the hearts of the masses with his anchoring skills and acting. The star hosted several reality shows, award functions, and events and won the heart of the audience.
Speaking about his personal life, Jay Bhaunshali tied the knot with his ladylove actress Mahhi Vij in 2011. In 2017, the couple decided to foster their caretaker’s kids Rajveer and Khushi. Jay and Mahhi share a very close bond with them and have often been vocal about it. In 2019, Jay and Mahhi were blessed with a baby girl Tara on 8 August. The couple was on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the first time and often expressed their joy of becoming parents. Jay is very close to her little bundle of joy, Tara, and never skips a chance to spend quality time with his daughter.
Jay's Instagram profile is proof of his close relationship with Tara. The father-daughter duo is often spotted creating reels and hopping on viral trends, and treating their fans with their adorable glimpses. Fans and friends leave no stone unturned to shower love on them and pen amazing comments. There have been several times when Jay proved to be a doting father to Tara, be it spending fun time with her, helping her in school activities like painting, or taking her out. On Jay's birthday, let's take a look at the times Jay proved to be a doting dad.
5 adorable videos of Jay Bhanushali with his daughter Tara:
Creating memories
Reel partner
Celebrating
Dance buddies
Having Fun
We know these videos of Jay and Tara are too cute to handle!
Jay Bhanushali professional front:
In 2009, Jay Bhanushali hosted Dance India Dance, and his hosting skills were applauded by the audience. Jay later hosted several reality shows such as Dance India Dance 2, Meethi Choori No 1, Dance India Dance 3, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2, Dance Ke Superkids and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012, and Dance India Dance 4. In 2014, Jay made his debut in the Bollywood industry opposite Surveen Chawla in the film Hate Story 2. Along with this, Jay has also acted in several daily soaps, hosted and participated in reality shows, and won several accolades.
Pinkvilla Team wishes talented star Jay Bhanushali a very Happy Birthday!
ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij meet their foster kids after a long time; Watch video
A TV writer with three years of experience in Indian drama and reality shows. With a bachelor's degree in mass media, Pr... Read more