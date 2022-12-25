Happy Birthday Jay Bhanushali: 5 adorable videos of the actor with daughter Tara that prove he's a doting dad

Popular actor-host Jay Bhanushali celebrates his birthday today, December 25. Born and brought up in Gujarat, the actor stepped into the showbiz world in 2006. The actor has been in the industry for a long time and enjoys a massive following. For the unversed, Jay made his debut in the industry after starring in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and essayed a supporting role. It was his stint in the hit show Kayamath because of which he shot to fame and went on to be a part of several hit shows. Over the years, Jay carved an irreparable space in the hearts of the masses with his anchoring skills and acting. The star hosted several reality shows, award functions, and events and won the heart of the audience.

Speaking about his personal life, Jay Bhaunshali tied the knot with his ladylove actress Mahhi Vij in 2011. In 2017, the couple decided to foster their caretaker’s kids Rajveer and Khushi. Jay and Mahhi share a very close bond with them and have often been vocal about it. In 2019, Jay and Mahhi were blessed with a baby girl Tara on 8 August. The couple was on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the first time and often expressed their joy of becoming parents. Jay is very close to her little bundle of joy, Tara, and never skips a chance to spend quality time with his daughter.