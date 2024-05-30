Jennifer Winget has enchanted the viewers with her stellar performances in many shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Beyhadh among others. Apart from being a phenomenal actress, Winget is an equally nice friend to her co-actors. As the talented actress celebrated her birthday today, her friends and co-actors from her shows showered love on her and posted heartfelt birthday wishes.

Karan Wahi's birthday wish for Jennifer Winget

Having worked with Karan Wahi in Dill Mill Gayye, Jennifer Winget re-united with him again onscreen with Raisighani v/s Raisinghani. The duo revived their onscreen chemistry and it was loved by the viewers. On Winget's birthday, Karan shared a long post wishing her on her special day and mentioned how she always keeps on correcting his English grammar and pronunciation.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday @jenniferwinget1 So The Last 7 months i got to spend more time with you than we have in the last 14 years. I keep saying everyone loves u and i guess its just the energy you have …"

Take a look at Karan Wahi's birthday wish for Jennifer Winget:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He added, "Now please check if there are any spelling and pronunciations that u would want to correct me on. If i meet u more I feel acting theek ho na ho ,english zaroor theek ho jayegi (If I meet you more, I don't know about acting but my English will definitely improve)!!!!"

Advertisement

Drashti Dhami and Sehban Azim's wish for Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget's other co-star from Dill Mill Gayye, Drashti Dhami also took to social media and shared a beautiful picture with the birthday girl to wish her. She wrote, "Happy birthday love @jenniferwinget1."

While Sehban Azim also worked in Dill Mill Gayye, he didn't get to share the screen with Jennifer. The duo worked together on Bepannah wherein Winget and Azim played a couple.

Sharing his birthday wish for Jennifer, Sehban wrote, "@jenniferwinget1 happy birthday meri pyari dost! Bahot saara pyaar aur bahot saari duaen. Allah tunhe is jahan ki saari khushiyon se nawaaze."

Take a look at Drashti and Sehban's wishes for Jennifer Winget here:

Advertisement

Jennifer Winget is a renowned name in the Television industry. She's known for her impressive performances in projects like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannah, and Raisinghani v/s Raisighani among others.

Pinkvilla wishes Jennifer Winget a very happy birthday.