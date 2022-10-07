Happy Birthday Kanika Mann: Arjun Bijlani, Palak Sindhwani, Nishant Bhat and more wish the actress; PICS

Kanika Mann is a talented actor, who created a name for herself with the daily soap, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actress has turned a year wiser today as she celebrates her 28th birthday. Kanika enjoys a massive fan following owing to her talent. She receives immense love for her cute looks and fans also like her down-to-earth personality. Today, on her birthday, Kanika got birthday wishes from her friends and fans. Many celebs have taken to their social media handle and have wished the actress on the occasion. Kanika too shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration with her fans on her Instagram handle. She had a small celebration last night, which was attended by her close friends. Today, Kanika shared a video on her Instagram account where she is seen celebrating her birthday with a few kids.

Kanika's celebrated her birthday last night

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani shared a video with Kanika on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy happy birthday dear @officialkanikamann .. wishing you lots and lots of love and #roohaniyat in your life .. stay as mad as you are and have a blast . Sorry can’t make it for your bash but will see you soon .."

Palak Sindhwani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wishing Kanika and wrote, "@officialkanikamann Happy Birthday my love,Thank you for always being there listening to my chapad chapad, I love you!" She also shared a cute picture with her after this Instagram story.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal shared a fun video of them from Cape Town while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sharing this, Pratik wrote, "Happy birthday @officialkanikamann."

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande shared a video of Kanika in which she can be seen sleeping on a bench. Sharing this video, Chetna wrote, "Happy birthday cute si ladki @offcialkanikamann Nap queen."

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia shared a boomerang with Kanika and wishing her, he wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Kanikaaaa!"! Have an awesome birthday!! Lots of love and best wishes!!! Keep smiling keep shining always!!! Love ya! @officialkanikamann."

Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja shared a picture of Kanika on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Kanika!!! @officialkanikamann Lots of love n happiness."

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhat shared a picture of Kanika on his Instagram story and wrote, "Jaldi Birthday wish karne ka.. kyu ki naam hai iska "Kanikaaa."

Smita Bansal

Smita Bansal shared a selfie with Kanika on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday."

Supriya Shukla

Supriya Shukla also shared a cute selfie with Kanika on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday kanika Tumse sab ho jaate hai Hamesha Happiness n loads of love to u."