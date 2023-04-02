Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: 5 Times he impressed fashion police with his quirky looks

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma celebrates his 42nd birthday today, April 2. Born on 2 April 1981, Kapil indeed had a journey full of hurdles and challenges, but owing to his constant dedication and talent, he is now one of the most popular personalities. His comic timing and entertaining prowess have impressed the fans over the years. The comedian is presently busy with 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. It is one of the most popular shows and has a massive number of viewers belonging to all age groups. The comedian-actor has had a flourishing career and has evolved financially as well.

However, along with his talent, Kapil has also left the town talking about his fashion sense. Since The Kapil Sharma Show's second season has begun, we have seen the ace comedian treating fans with his dashing looks. Be it funky prints or dashing blazer looks, the Zwigato actor left no stone unturned to flaunt his sartorial choices and gained more popularity owing to it. On this birthday, let's look at 5 times when Kapil Sharma flaunted his amazing fashion sense.

5 times Kapil Sharma impressed fashion police with his quirky looks:

Funky prints:

The comedian-actor opted for a stylish orange and green tie-dye printed jacket that he layered on his black V-neck T-shirt. Kapil paired his look with brown pants and looks dapper as he poses for the photos here. He donned classy sunglasses on his outfit and looked uber cool.

Handsome hunk:

Kapil Sharma's printed blazer look has our hearts! Here, he strikes amazing poses as he is decked up in a leafy printed blazer co-ord set. Kapil paired his outfit with white sneakers and wore his stylish sunglasses.

Dashing look:

Kapil dons a funky colorful sweatshirt with ripped black jeans and looks absolutely handsome here. He sported his favorite sunglasses with colorful sneakers and dropped jaws when he shared this look with fans.

Voguish look:

Looking fabulous as ever, Kapil is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt his uber-cool look here. Clad in a blue printed sweatshirt and black pants, Kapil is definitely making a style statement here.

Cool stud:

Making jaws drop is what Kapil can do any day anytime! The ace comedian donned an all-black look and sported this amazing red jacket on his outfit. He donned his black sunglasses and looks stylish as he poses here.

Kapil Sharma's career:

Kapil Sharma rose to fame after emerging as the winner of the popular comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. Post this success kissed his feet, and he then participated in another reality show Comedy Circus and won six seasons of the show. He also hosted several reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 and Chhote Miyan. It was in 2013 when Kapil launched his own reality show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his banner K9 Productions on Colors.

Advertisement

Kapil then made his debut in Bollywood by essaying the lead role in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. In 2016, Comedy Nights with Kapil ended on Colors, and then the comedian launched his new show titled The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV. Soon after this, Kapil's second movie Firangi, a historical drama film set in the year 1920, was released on 1 December 2017. The comedian also tried his hands on production and produced a Punjabi movie named Son of Manjeet Singh under his banner K9 Productions. Kapil recently starred in another film titled Zwigato, released on 17th March 2023.

Kapil Sharma's personal life:

Kapil Sharma fell in love with Ginni Chatrath during his college days. Ginni is also an actor and comedian by profession. The two were in a relationship for a long time before they decided to get married. The couple then tied the knot in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The next year itself, Kapil and Ginni were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2021.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Team wishes Kapil Sharma a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer 3 judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis grace The Kapil Sharma Show; See Promo