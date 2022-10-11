Happy Birthday Karan Kundrra: Dating Tejasswi to buying a house, here's how Bigg Boss 15 changed his life

Karan Kundrra has turned a year wiser as he celebrates his birthday today, October 11, 2022. This popular star is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts whenever he uploads pictures and videos on his social media handle. He often treats fans with his dashing looks, and fans also leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him. Early life:

Karan Kundrra made his debut in the showbiz world with the popular show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009 and starred opposite Kritika Kamra. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audiences and their show received a great response from the viewers. Post this, there was no looking back for Karan as success kissed his feet, and he kept growing and becoming successful in this entertainment world. Karan then hosted some popular shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. He also starred in films such as Mubarakan and 1921, and in 2021, he also essayed a pivotal character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Over the years, the actor had quite an inspiring journey, and Bigg Boss 15 was one of them.

On his birthday, let us look at how Bigg Boss 15 changed Karan's life:

Life in Bigg Boss 15:

Bigg Boss 15 truly turned out to be a lucky charm for Karan Kundrra as he met the love of his life, actress Tejasswi Prakash in the house. What started as a bittersweet friendship took no time to turn into a fairytale. Tejasswi and Karan's love confession moment in Bigg Boss 15 was one of the biggest highlights of the season. Karan openly asked Tejasswi if she was serious about him and if she genuinely liked him or not. She replied with a yes and blushed hard. While talking further, she asked the same question to Karan whether he is sure about her. And, Karan stated that his feelings for her are growing every day. He said, "Every day I fall in love." And Tejasswi couldn't hold her emotions and leaned forward to kiss him. Since then, the two are inseparable and are painting the town in red. Along with his chemistry with Tejasswi, Karan's fearless behavior in Bigg Boss' house was also applauded by his fans. He received immense love for being a great boyfriend and also a good contestant in the show. He also emerged as the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 15.

Karan's new house:

After his stint in Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra fulfilled one of his biggest dreams as he purchased a lavish flat at a swanky building in Bandra, Mumbai. His new apartment has a beautiful sea-facing view, a private lift, and a swimming pool. The value of this flat falls somewhere above Rs. 20 crores. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan expressed his attachment to this new house and also revealed it happened because of his father. He mentioned that he would have never thought of buying this bigger place if his father wouldn't have motivated him to do it. Karan further shared, "The house comes with a lot of emotions, from nervousness about it actually happening, to getting the loan approved… It was a stressful one and a half month, now thankfully it is done, and interiors have started. I am so happy about it.”

Hosting

Post Bigg Boss 15, Karan gained an immense fan following and people liked his true personality on the show. After his journey in Bigg Boss 15, he continued entertaining his fans through his hosting skills. Karan hosted the most popular dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors which was judged by actresses Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji. His fun camaraderie with the judges on the stage of the show was loved by the fans.

Music videos

Karan Kundrra joined hands with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash for hit music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Rula Deti Hai. These music videos were hit among their fans, who often shower their immense love on them.