Happy Birthday Karan Mehra: Did you know the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor studied fashion?

Actor Karan Mehra celebrates his birthday today, September 10. Karan is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has been a part of the showbiz world for a long time now. The actor rose to stardom after his stint in the popular daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' where he essayed the role of Naitik Singhania. He starred opposite Hina Khan, and their pair was a big hit amongst their fans. Karan received immense love for his role as a simple, understanding and supportive husband. However, it was not a cakewalk for the actor.

Karan was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, and later his family moved to Delhi when he was very young. Interestingly, the actor developed an interest in fashion and studied Fashion Designing at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi. After completing his course, he worked in a Fashion Design firm for four years in Delhi. Later, he moved to Mumbai, where he gained an opportunity to design an outfit for Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He even worked for directors Rajkumar Hirani and Ram Gopal Verma as an assistant. Soon after this, he started doing modeling and TV commercials. In 2009, Karan bagged the role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the rest is history.