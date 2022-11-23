Happy Birthday Karan Patel: 7 PICS of the actor with daughter Mehr that prove he's a doting daddy

Karan Patel is one of the renowned names in the television industry. He has done several shows in the past and has emerged to be one of the bankable actors. His last show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein alongside Divyanka Tripathi is still remembered for its progressive content and powerful acting by the actors. Apart from daily soaps, Karan also participated in the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and showed his fun side to the audience. While Karan Patel's professional life has been a great one, his personal life is also filled with blessings, especially after welcoming fatherhood. And, on this special occasion of his 39th birthday, let's take a look at some of his aww-dorable moments with daughter Mehr. Focus is the key

In this picture shared by Karan Patel, he is seen with wife Ankita Bhargava and daughter Mehr. While, the couple is busy posing for the camera, daughter dearest has her eyes glued on to the cake. Karan is impressed to see that his daughter is focussed on what she wants. He captioned the picture, "She knows what she wants and she’s focused on getting it. That’s my gal. #RabDiMehr #Daddysgirl #DaughtersAreABlessing (sic)" Beach vacation with li'l princess

This was Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava's daughter, Mehr's first international trip. The family jetted off to the Maldives, and shared some priceless moments from the vacation. Karan posted this picture of them in stylish outfits, and broke the internet. He captioned the post, "My lil diva had a blast in Maldives .... #FirstTrip #ManyMoreToCome #RabDiMehr (sic)" Hide and seek

Along with the kid, even you become one, and Karan Patel is seen here playing some hide and seek with Mehr. Isn't it cute? It was the actor's caption that stole our hearts. "Even with my eyes closed, all I see is only you my love .... #DaddyDaughterThing #RabDiMehr #MehrKaranPatel (sic)" Firsts are special

This picture was taken on Mehr's first birthday when the trio twinned in pink. The actor, in his various interviews, has talked about how he is a changed person after the birth of Mehr. The birthday post made by Karan read, "Our princess, our lifeline, our #RabDiMehr is now a 1 year old. Thankyou god for blessing us with Mehr and thankyou Mehr for choosing us as your parents. love for me now has a totally different meaning and that’s you my baby girl. #DaddysDaughter #DaughtersAreTheBest #HappyOneYearMehr (sic)" Playtime with daughter

Karan Patel plays with his princess in this picture here. "Things she makes me do. #DaddyDaughter #DaddysLittleAngel #MyDaughterMyPride #RABdiMEHR #MehrKaranPatel (sic)" Little bundle of joy

This picture proves Karan's love for his little munchkin. Daddy's genes

As we can see in this picture, Mehr has surely got her daddy's genes and is all set to kickstart her fitness journey. Karan Patel posted this photo on Yoga Day and wrote, "I guess Mehr knew that someday, this pic would go up as a post to celebrate #HappyInternationalYogaDay. Yoga se hi hoga aur ab se Yoga aise hi hoga."

