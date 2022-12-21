Happy Birthday Karishma Tanna: 7 PICS defining her love for travelling

Karishma Tanna surely knows how to enjoy it when it comes to vacation. The popular TV actress is a globetrotter and her love for travelling often takes her to far and wide places. Naagin 3 fame is quite active on social media and often shares pictures of her solo or group trips to different locations. She got married to beau Varun Bangera in 2021 and the lovebirds often set out together to explore beautiful and picturesque sites from all over the world. Karishma Tanna turns a year older today and as she celebrates her special day, here are some gorgeous pictures of the actress that prove she's a globetrotter. Golfing in Dubai

Naagin 3 actress seems to be having a great time as she tries to play golf for the first time. She looks gorgeous in a cotton white top and pants with black sunglasses.

Sunkissed in Spain The actress looks gorgeous in a blue printed short dress as she enjoys the warm sunlight on a cruise in Spain.

Beach love in France Bigg Boss 8 fame is seen enjoying the serenity and picturesque view of the beach in France. She looked fashionable in a denim crop top and denim loose-fit pants.

Mesmerizing Istanbul She looks ravishing in a loose-fit shirt and shorts as she cherishes her experience in Istanbul.

Relax and unwind in Maldives The actress is seen in a relaxed mood as she sat on the beach and had a beverage.

Zurich beauty Karishma Tanna dished out her best looks as she explored the beautiful and marvellous Zurich.

Snowboarding in Vermont The pictures of the actress look straight out of a fairytale as she enjoys the view of the snow-capped mountains in Vermont.

Pinkvilla team wishes Karishma Tanna a very happy birthday!

