Happy Birthday Karishma Tanna: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Scoop; looking back at her journey in showbiz

Karishma Tanna has carved a remarkable path in the world of showbiz with a journey spanning over two decades. The actress who has been seen in some iconic roles in television, OTT, and movies has turned a year older today. On her birthday, we take a look at her journey in the showbiz world. From beloved soap operas to making a mark on the big screen, let’s throw light on the diverse roles the talented actress has essayed.

Karishma Tanna’s television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2001)

In 2001, Karishma Tanna began her career in television with a little funny part in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She essayed the role of Indu in the popular television series. Even though her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was small, it helped her to grab the limelight.

The actress starred in many prominent roles as a lead in popular television series. She essayed lead characters in TV shows including Kahi To Milenge, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kkusum, Baal Veer, Naagin 3, and many more.

Karishma Tanna Naagin 3 (2018)

Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin is a highly successful supernatural franchise that has cast some of the popular female faces. The last season went off the air this year with Tejasswi Prakash as the lead. Karishma was part of the franchise in 2018 when she essayed the role of Ruhi.

Karishma’s role in Naagin 3 solidified her position in the industry and garnered immense praise for her performance.

Karishma Tanna’s stint in reality TV

Karishma Tanna entered the Bigg Boss house in the eighth season of the reality show. This was another turning point in her career as she became quite popular after her stint inside the house. Noted for her strong personality, she became a memorable contestant of the season.

The actress reached the finale and emerged as the first runner-up, with Gautam Gulati bagging the trophy. Besides her strong strategy in the game, another highlight of the season was Karishma Tanna's sappy romance with Upen Patel. They made a gorgeous couple on and off-screen.

Their romance began and climaxed on the show, with them emerging as one of the hottest couples of Bigg Boss. While many considered their relationship fake and was only for the show, they proved everyone wrong. Fans adored the couple and when everything seemed to be going great between them, fans were heartbroken to hear about their separation.

After Bigg Boss 8, Karishma participated in Nach Baliye 7. Karishma and Upen Patel took their romance a notch higher with their performances on the show. Reportedly, the two were the highest-paid couple on the dance-based reality show.

Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar emerged as the winners of Nach Baliye 7. Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu were the first runner-ups, followed by Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel.

After Nach Baliye 7, Karishma participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. While the actress put her heart and soul into winning the show, she was eliminated way before she could reach the finals. She got the title of ‘Lady Big B’ for her numerous performances inspired by Amitabh Bachchan on the show.

In 2020, Karishma Tanna showed her daring side as she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She overcame all physical and mental challenges as she went on to lift the inning trophy of the season, proving once again, that she is meant to shine in every field.

Karishma Tanna's breakthrough role in Scoop

The queen of reality TV got her share of fame and recognition that was long due after she essayed the role of Jigna Vora in Scoop. Her role as Jagruti Pathak earned her immense accolades from the industry and contributed to the success of the series. Scoop is an OTT drama, directed by Hansal Mehta. It is based on the biographical memoir, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison; by Jigna Vora.

In several interviews, the actress shared that Scoop was her best project in the industry. This role in the crime drama also earned her the best lead actress prize at the Busan International Film Festival‘s 2023 Asia Content Awards and Global OTT Awards. Later, she also starred in another popular OTT series, Hush Hush.

Very recently, Jigna Vora was seen in the ongoing show, Bigg Boss 17 where she also talked about her lowest days in prison.

Karishma Tanna's Bollywood projects

In 2005, she made her Bollywood film debut with a supporting role in the film Dosti: Friends Forever. Later, she was seen as one of the leads in the 2013 film, Grand Masti. After Grand Masti, she wasn’t seen in any big films or projects.

In 2018, she did an extended cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. She essayed the role of Pinky, the girlfriend of Sanju's best buddy played by Vicky Kaushal.

Besides exploring television, OTT, and films, Karishma Tanna starred in many successful commercials.

