Happy Birthday Kashmera Shah: Take tips from actress on how to stay fit in your 50s

Kashmera Shah turns 51! The actress has turned a year older but still raises internet temperature with her fit and attractive figure. She even gives out major fitness goals even after entering her 50s. In fact, Kashmera is one of the fittest personalities in the industry. The 51-year-old maintains an active social media presence and keeps treating fans with her pictures.

While Kashmera Shah makes headlines for her successful relationship with comedian Krushna Abhishek, the actress is the talk of the town owing to her fitness goals, too. On her birthday, let us take some tips from Kashmera Shah on how to stay fit at 50.

Kashmera Shah never shies from flaunting her fit body

Kashmera Shah has demonstrated that age is just a number. The 49-year-old actress has maintained a fit physique and slim figure over the years. As evidenced by her social media posts, Shah confidently showcases her body, proving that she embraces self-assurance about her appearance. Her willingness to flaunt her figure suggests Shah refuses to let age impact her confidence.

Have a look at her post:

The photo shows her wearing a coffee-colored outfit that perfectly aces up her chic style. One cannot really tell that she is in his 50s! As she exudes sophistication, what does not go unnoticed by her fans and admirers is her well-toned belly. Further, the side slit style contributes positively to her too-hot-to-handle style statement.

How Kashmera Shah lost 15 KG during pandemic?

Talking about her weight loss during the pandemic, Kashmera Shah revealed that she lost around 15 KG. She opened up about how it was tough for her to manage things due to fewer ration items. Interestingly, her diet for weight loss started two months before the pandemic began. Since Kashmera Shah did not want to give up on her diet, she decided to continue her diet and eat less by reducing her meals.

Further, revealing more about her fitness routine, Kashmera opened up about exercising at her home. She focused equally on dieting and working out. What she did the most was running and cycling. The actress also played squash, but she could not continue playing it because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Nach Baliye 3 fame also revealed that her husband, Krushna Abhishek, lost 10 KG.

Kashmera Shah eats in small portions

As Kashmera celebrates her 51st birthday, the actress continues to grow in a stunning manner. Even after entering her motherhood phase, the actress did not fail to maintain her personality as a fit diva. Throwing light on her weight loss and fitness journey, Kashmera explained that she focused on following a particular diet. The Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye actress went down by 3 KG after she started eating in small portions and gave up on rice, bread, and chapattis.

The apparent results provided her satisfaction, thereby boosting her confidence. As a result, Kashmera began working out like crazy. To stop herself from binge or excessive eating, she wore a mask during her time at home when the pandemic prevailed. Kashmera's consistent efforts earned her positive results, as she stood at 59 KG when the pandemic lifted.

Kashmera Shah redefines swimwear and bikini fashion

Although Kashmera has turned a year older and entered the 50s phase, it does not change the fact that the actress is the one who has given swimwear fashion a new dimension. She keeps sharing her pictures on social media, showing off her curves.

The video is proof that Kashmera Shah never fails to raise the internet's temperature with her stylish swimwear looks. Also, her affinity for sunglasses and gorgeous footwear is clearly visible. As she wears a neon green bikini and poses playfully, her hotness and grace have left her fans swooning.

Kashmera Shah is a head-turner

After looking at Kashmera's perfect and fit body, who will say that she is a mother to two? Yes, you read that right! She and her husband, Krushna Abhishek, are parents to their twin sons, Rayaan and Krishnaag, born through surrogacy. But what's impressive is that Kashmera is still a stylish celeb who is also one of the hottest mamas in the television industry.

While Kashmera is a fitness freak, there are times when she surprises fans with her dance moves. The Hera Pheri actress has performed several steamy dance moves. Hence, there is no denying that Kashmera Shah is a perfect example who justifies that age is just a number.

With all these mentioned points, it won't be wrong to call Kashmera Shah a beautiful and gorgeous fitness freak who serves as an inspiration. She shows how one can enjoy living life at any age by embracing body changes and focusing on staying fit and healthy. Whatever she wears, or styles, her attractive figure and fit avatar take up the central stage.

Pinkvilla wishes the actress a very happy and healthy birthday!

