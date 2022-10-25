Happy Birthday Kritika Kamra: 7 PICS of the actress that show her unique mirror selfies

Kritika has maintained an active presence on her Instagram handle, and her feed is flooded with glamorous pictures. Her fashion game is on point and the actress confidently experiments with her looks and always manages to win the hearts of the masses. From traditional to modern, the diva stuns in every outfit and makes jaw drops with her fashion sense. Kritika also loves to capture every precious moment of her personal and professional life and often gives a glimpse to her fans regarding her whereabouts. Along with this, the diva is very fond of clicking mirror selfies and has some amazing pictures on her Instagram handle.

Popular actress Kritika Kamra rings her birthday today October 25. The actress needs no introduction! Kritika rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in which she starred opposite Karan Kundrra. This daily soap was a massive hit among the masses and the actress received immense popularity. Post this, success kissed her feet and Kritika starred in numerous shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters, Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta, among others. Her acting prowess was applauded by the audience, and she kept impressing her fans by essaying outstanding roles.

On her birthday, let's look at times when Kritika proved she's a pro at taking mirror selfies:

Kritika Kamra's birthday plans:

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kritika spoke about her birthday plans and had revealed that she is shooting for her forthcoming project on her special day. The actress said, “Birthday eve is Diwali too, so my parents are coming to Mumbai, which is going to be fun because its two things - it’s Diwali and my birthday. But I am working, am shooting on my birthday. I was shooting even last year. It’s coincidental, I mean it’s just one of the days of shoot, and I didn’t say, ‘it’s my birthday, I don’t want to shoot on this day’. I like shooting on my birthday, I like the attention you get on set. Why not?,” laughs Kritika.

Kritika Kamra professional commitments:

Apart from Television shows, Kritika also starred in several films and one among them is Mitron in which she was paired opposite Jackky Bhagnani. She also featured in numerous hit web shows such as I Don't Watch TV, Tandav, and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The actress was last seen in a web series titled Hush Hush which also starred Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, and Soha Ali Khan in the lead.

Speaking about her forthcoming project, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kritika spilled beans and said she will soon be seen playing a 'grey character'. The Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress also mentioned that she can't reveal much about it but she has finished filming, and the project has been announced. However, we are sure fans are now eagerly waiting to watch Kritika in a new exciting role.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Kritika Kamra a very Happy Birthday!