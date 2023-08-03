Happy Birthday Maniesh Paul: Karan Grover, Mouni Roy, and others extend heartfelt wishes

Maniesh Paul needs no introduction! The dynamic television personality is loved by everyone as the witty, humorous host who never fails to entertain viewers. The anchor-comedian actor has also captivated the audience with his acting mettle in Bollywood. From singing and dancing to entertaining and acting, the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa host has proved that there's nothing he cannot do. The talented personality turns a year older today as he celebrates his 42nd birthday.

Paras Kalnwat, Daisy Shah, Karan Grover, and others wish Maniesh Paul

To make Maniesh's day special, his industry friends and colleagues have been showing him love since yesterday. Bollywood actress Kajol was in fact the first to wish him with her social media post. Now, Paras Kalnawat, Karanvir Bohra, and others wished the comedian.

Krushna Abhishek, another notable comedian who has shared the stage with Maniesh on several occasions uploaded a photo of them hugging each other, and wrote, "Happy birthday bro". The birthday boy replied, "Thank you Bro."

Comedian Sunil Grover, who is also celebrating his birthday today took to social media to wish his fellow comedian. Sunil uploaded a photo of Maniesh and wrote, "Love and wishes to star yaar." To this, Paul gave a witty reply, "The only one I can say, 'same to you. Happy Birthday mere bhai @sunilgrover'"

Actor Karan V Grover who shares a very close relationship with the birthday boy, took to social media to upload a photo, where Maniesh is seen sitting with Karan's family. The caption under the happy photo reads, "May u forever be surrounded by love , family friends and uncountable blessings.. @manieshpaul Happiest birthday ( geeli waali kissi )" The Jhalak Dikhla Jaa host replied, "I love you mere yaaraa. Thanks a lot for the wishes. We need to repeat this kind of a pic soon"

Naagan fame actor Mouni Roy uploaded a photo of Maniesh, and wrote, "Happy happiest birthday @ manieshpaul. Love, light and all the birthday bright, lots of love always"

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Daisy Shah uploaded an old photo where the two are seen embraced in a hug, and wrote, "Happiest birthday @manieshpaul. May you achieve more success with each passing day. This is also a sign that we gotta click new pictures."

Actor Paras Kalnwat also uploaded a photo with his jHalak Dikhla Jaa 10 host to wish him a happy birthday. The photo is from the sets of the dance reality show.

Apart from these actors, Karavir Bohra, Drashti Dhami, Sophie Choudhary, and others wished the comedian on his special day.

