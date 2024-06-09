Happy Birthday Manisha Rani: How was the Bigg Boss OTT 2 star's life before rising to popularity?

Manisha Rani is a known figure in the industry who rose to popularity owing to her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her participation in this controversial reality show contributed significantly to her fan base, and she emerged as one of the most loved internet sensations among youth. While Manisha is known for her lively personality and hilarious antics, the social media influencer has experienced several hardships in her life.

Today (June 9), on Manisha Rani's birthday, let us revisit her journey and look at her life before she became successful and popular. Be it her childhood desire to become an actress or facing rejection on Dance India Dance, she has gone through numerous experiences.

Hailing from Bihar, Manisha's path from a rough life to becoming a reality TV star is truly impressive.

Manisha Rani once ran away from home

To become an actress and travel to the city of dreams, Mumbai, Manisha Rani always had a passion for making her career in showbiz. Since the city was quite far from her house, she decided to go to Kolkata. Initially, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner tried convincing her dad to let her go to Kolkata to learn dancing, but he disapproved.

Later, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 star left the house and wrote a letter to her dad about how she was eager to achieve something big in her life. Manisha Rani mentioned that her father had not talked to her for months.

Manisha Rani worked as a waitress

During her struggle in Kolkata, Manisha Rani worked as a waitress to survive in the city. When she faced situations where she had no cash and experienced financial strain, Manisha began working as a waitress at weddings.

Not only this but the actress was also offered a job as a background dancer, which she eagerly accepted because of the situations she was dealing with. At that time, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame was earning Rs. 500 a day.

In an interview, Rani revealed that she did not tell her parents about the struggles, but now that she has become popular, her parents know about her life instances.

Manisha Rani auditioned in Dance India Dance

In 2015, Manisha Rani appeared on Dance India Dance in the TV round to give auditions, the clip of which went viral recently after she became popular. She started dancing at the age of five and always aspired to be an expert dancer.

In the same podcast, the social media influencer stated that in her initial days, she heartily wanted to learn dance from Terence Lewis and Ganesh Acharya.

Manisha Rani's journey from TikTok to television

There was a time when the social media app TikTok was quite popular. Manisha Rani decided to upload short videos on the application. Through her videos, the actress demonstrated her dance and acting abilities. She earned millions of followers and began to attract a lot of attention. One of Manisha's viral videos changed things for her, and she became renowned.

Interestingly, Manisha received an offer from the makers of Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari, an AND TV show. Later, the actress went to Mumbai with her father for the look test and got selected. She worked in the show for a few months but, unfortunately, the social media influencer had to return to Bihar after the show was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During her time in Bihar, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner became more active on her social media but later shifted to Mumbai. Manisha always wanted to participate in Bigg Boss, not as a wild card but as a full-fledged contestant.

Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2

When Manisha Rani was confirmed as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, she made headlines with her hilarious antics and lively persona. However, initially, she felt a bit inferior in the house among the other contestants, but eventually, the actress went on to create a special place in her fans' hearts.

It is true that Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy, and Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner-up. However, even though Manisha finished as 2nd runner-up, her stint in the show was one of the most discussed aspects among the ardent viewers of the show.

Hence, Manisha's journey from struggling in Kolkata to becoming the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is inspiring and impressive. She has proved that talent and passion lead you to the way to success. The dancer and social media influencer also does charity work and is still grounded.

Recently, she went on a trip to Dubai with her father and brother. They had a fun time together, and Manisha kept giving glimpses of her Dubai trip to fans through her social media posts.

Pinkvilla wishes Manisha Rani a very happy and healthy birthday!

