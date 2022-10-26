Happy Birthday Mohsin Khan: 5 Droolworthy PICS of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor in white shirts

Mohsin Khan is renowned name in the telly town, and has part of several TV shows. The actor received recognition on a massive scale, when he was roped in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He and Shivangi Joshi are filling in the shoes of Karan Mehra and Hina Khan. The actors received huge appreciation and love for their roles. The actor is also very popular for his dapper looks, which has earned him a massive fan following on social media. Mohsin Khan rings in his birthday on 26th October and on his special day, we are offering some fabulous looks of the actor in white shirt.

The college guy look Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan looks like a regular college guy with a short sleeves and fitted textured shirt, paired with blue denims and white shoes.

Perfect coffee date The actor looks too good to look away as he sported a white full sleeves collared shirt. The sleeves are folded and he had worn a silver watch on his hand.

Ready to groove The actor looks handsome in white shirt with black pants as he gets ready to do a romantic dance.

Enjoying the sun Mohsin Khan is seen enjoying the warm sun as he stands in the open in a casual yet stylish look. He has worn a white buttoned shirt and denims joggers, which he paired with white shoes.

Stay in style Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor looks dapper in a white shirt with a mandarin collar. The shirt is partly buttoned and he paired it with blue denim and sunglasses.