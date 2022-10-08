Happy Birthday Mona Singh: 5 PICS that prove she can't get enough of mountains and nature

Mona Singh rings in her birthday on 8 October. She is a popular name in the entertainment industry and she has been part of several successful shows. The actress rose to fame with the show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and has not looked back ever since. She was last seen on TV for the show Kavach- Kaali Shaktiyon Se, which was aired in 2016, and made a small appearance in the TV show Pushpa Impossible. Talking about her personal life, the actress loves to travel and she is especially fond of mountains. Here are a few pictures proving her love for them. Snow covered France

Laal Singh Chaddha fame Mona Singh is seen enjoying the snow-capped mountains in France.

Picturesque view In the picture, the actress looks very happy as she posed in the Kargil. She looks stylish in a black jacket and blue denim.

Enjoying Maggie in hills Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress is seen enjoying the cold weather in Manali and she enjoys tasty maggie with her friends.

Love for Trekking Mona Singh is very fond of trekking and whenever she gets time off work, she loves to go to the mountains. Here, she is seen enjoying the beauty of nature as she captioned, “The more grateful I am the more beauty I see.”

A walk amidst nature Mona is seen enjoying the beautiful surroundings of the snow-capped mountains as she happily takes a walk.