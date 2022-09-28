Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: 5 PICS of the Bramastra actress that are straight out of a fairytale

Popular diva Mouni Roy has turned a year wiser as she celebrates her birthday today on September 28. Mouni has been a part of the entertainment world for many years and has gained immense love from fans. From beginning her career as a telly star to judging a reality show and now featuring in the biggest Bollywood film, the actress has always climbed the ladder of success and has given an example that nothing is impossible. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. Mouni surely knows how to strike balance between her glamorous looks and acting chops. Her pictures and videos go viral within a blink of an eye, and fans often shower their love on her photos. From bold dresses to stunning ethnic ensembles, the diva can make hearts skip a beat with whatever outfit she dons. There have been several times when Mouni took the internet by storm by sharing jaw-dropping pictures on her social media handle.

On her birthday, let's look at PICS of Mouni Roy that are straight out of a fairytale

Too glam to give a damn

Here, Mouni sparkled like a shining star in a plunging neckline black and white sequined gown. The actress looks breathtaking as she strikes captivating poses in this stunning outfit. To add more glamour to her attire, she opted for long statement diamond studded earrings that looked absolutely gorgeous.

Saree Girl Forever

Again, Mouni looks exquisite in a black sequined saree that has multicolour embroidery and paired it with a glittery black blouse. She kept the accessories minimal and just opted for diamond earrings and styled her hair open. She looks nothing less than a goddess as she strikes captivating poses for the pictures.

Metallic Magic

The Brahmastra actress surely knows how to glam up her look and never fails to impress the fashion police. Decked up in a bronze metallic outfit, Mouni has yet again proved how stunning her choice of outfit is. She styled her hair open and chose no jewelry to pair with this outfit.



Epitome of Beauty

Mouni is the ultimate desi girl who leaves us smitten beyond words every time she drapes a saree. The actress can easily make many hearts swoon with her gorgeous look like these. Here, Mouni is wearing a georgette pink heavily embellished saree and paired her outfit with heavy jewelry. She styled her hair into a bun and chose subtle makeup which perfectly complements her outfit.

Dazzling Diva