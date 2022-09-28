Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: 5 PICS of the Bramastra actress that are straight out of a fairytale
Mouni Roy played the antagonist in Brahmastra and the name of her character is Junoon.
Popular diva Mouni Roy has turned a year wiser as she celebrates her birthday today on September 28. Mouni has been a part of the entertainment world for many years and has gained immense love from fans. From beginning her career as a telly star to judging a reality show and now featuring in the biggest Bollywood film, the actress has always climbed the ladder of success and has given an example that nothing is impossible. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly.
Mouni surely knows how to strike balance between her glamorous looks and acting chops. Her pictures and videos go viral within a blink of an eye, and fans often shower their love on her photos. From bold dresses to stunning ethnic ensembles, the diva can make hearts skip a beat with whatever outfit she dons. There have been several times when Mouni took the internet by storm by sharing jaw-dropping pictures on her social media handle.
On her birthday, let's look at PICS of Mouni Roy that are straight out of a fairytale
Too glam to give a damn
Here, Mouni sparkled like a shining star in a plunging neckline black and white sequined gown. The actress looks breathtaking as she strikes captivating poses in this stunning outfit. To add more glamour to her attire, she opted for long statement diamond studded earrings that looked absolutely gorgeous.
Saree Girl Forever
Again, Mouni looks exquisite in a black sequined saree that has multicolour embroidery and paired it with a glittery black blouse. She kept the accessories minimal and just opted for diamond earrings and styled her hair open. She looks nothing less than a goddess as she strikes captivating poses for the pictures.
Metallic Magic
The Brahmastra actress surely knows how to glam up her look and never fails to impress the fashion police. Decked up in a bronze metallic outfit, Mouni has yet again proved how stunning her choice of outfit is. She styled her hair open and chose no jewelry to pair with this outfit.
Epitome of Beauty
Mouni is the ultimate desi girl who leaves us smitten beyond words every time she drapes a saree. The actress can easily make many hearts swoon with her gorgeous look like these. Here, Mouni is wearing a georgette pink heavily embellished saree and paired her outfit with heavy jewelry. She styled her hair into a bun and chose subtle makeup which perfectly complements her outfit.
Dazzling Diva
Mouni can steal the limelight every time she walks out in an exquisite outfit. She is always one step ahead with her fashion game and here she shines in a glamourous thigh-high slit strapless sequin gown with floral work on it.
Mouni Roy's personal life:
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. Photos of Mouni dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride were all over the internet.
Mouni Roy's career:
Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. On Television, Mouni was last seen judging the popular dance reality show 'DID Li'l Masters season 5.' She has now gained tremendous love after her spectacular performance in the blockbuster film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. Mouni played an antagonist in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer, and the name of her character is Junoon.
