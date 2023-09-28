Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: Check out Naagin actress’ timeless saree collection

The enchanting Bengali beauty, Mouni Roy celebrates her birthday today! Known for her stint in television as well as the Bollywood industry, the actress is often seen making headlines for her sartorial picks. It is no secret that the beauty queen has a heart that beats for nine yards. Like every Bengali girl, her love for this timeless attire is undying. As we mark her special day, we take you on a journey through her exquisite saree collection, which she has graciously donned on several occasions. From simple cotton sarees that exude elegance to glamorous drapes perfect for cocktail parties, Mouni Roy's saree game is nothing short of iconic.

A classic pink affair

We kick off Mouni Roy's saree showcase with a Nikita Gujral pink silk saree that radiates grace and charm. The pièce de résistance of this piece is the embroidered border on the plain pink saree that lends it a timeless appeal. It is ideal for those who stay away from shimmer and heavy embellishments and have a penchant for understated elegance. To strike a balance between simplicity and opulence, she paired it with a heavily embellished full-sleeve blouse. We also love the matching earrings that adorned her ears. Her caption, "My love for saree is never-ending," perfectly reflects her sentiment for this traditional attire.

Timeless Black Beauty

How many times did you see this picture? We are having a hard time taking our eyes off her. The Naagin actress donned a black saree that stands as a testament to the timeless allure of this shade. At first, it may look like a plain black saree, but it has tiny patches of threadwork. This look reminds us of the power of accessories in elevating an outfit. Mouni's antique gold choker and earrings added a touch of regal charm. The noodle-strap blouse added a contemporary and chic twist to the classic black saree. Not to be missed is the fragrant gajra adorning her hair, adding a touch of traditional Indian charm.

Traditional festive elegance

This is one of her recent looks and she looks nothing short of breathtaking. For Ganesh Chaturthi, Mouni chose an all-over work traditional zari pink silk saree. This ensemble was a nod to timeless Indian traditions and exuded a complete festive look. She adorned herself with traditional jewellery, and every detail was meticulously chosen. The kohl-rimmed eyes and understated nude makeup complemented the saree flawlessly, making her look like a vision of grace and elegance.

Contemporary chic in lime green

The actress proved that sarees do not always have to be about traditional elegance, but rather a modern chic outfit. Stepping away from tradition, she donned this see-through lime green saree and we loved every bit of her look. The saree has intricate designs all over. Light waves, smokey hair, no accessories, well, what not to love about her look? Get inspired by Mouni and wear this saree for events or weddings. Style it with a noodle strap blouse to seamlessly blend this traditional attire with modern fashion.

Elegant in shimmer

We are concluding Mouni Roy's saree saga with this silk saree adorned with embellishments and shimmering details. It's a Sawan Gandhi creation and Mouni did justice to the outfit pairing it right and being mindful about the accessories. Her sleeveless patterned blouse beautifully complemented the brown saree. This look was a testament to the fact that Mouni knows how to sparkle in every setting, even in a saree. The combination of brown and golden is deadly and can turn anyone into a diva for a glam event.

Mouni Roy's saree collection is a captivating blend of elegance, tradition, and grace. Take a cue from her style page and pick your favourite look for the next event where you plan to rock the nine yards.

Pinkvilla wishes Mouni Roy a very happy birthday!

