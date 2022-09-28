Happy Birthday Munmun Dutta: 5 Adorable PICS of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress with her pets

Munmun Dutta, a popular name in the telly industry and a fashionable star, rings on her birthday on 28 September. The actress rose to fame with the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she is seen as Babita. The actress is known for her glamorous looks. She is known for her exquisite style and grace. Munmun made her debut with the show, Hum Sab Baraati, and has done Hindi and South films. The actress is very fond of pets and she is a cat mom. Here are some lovely pictures of the actress with her pets. Holding in her hands

In the picture, the actress is seen holding her little adorable cat in her hands. She has named one Mau and loves to spend time with her.

Mushy hug Here she is seen showering love on little ones as she hugs them. She captioned, “Dedicated to my fur babies ! Could I love you both anymore? . Ughh. I promise to cuddle and smother you two forever , even if you hate it.”

Mau’s birthday The actress shared a post on her pet Mau’s birthday where she revealed that she had adopted the cat two years ago and now she is completely in love with Mau. She also encouraged others to adopt a pet.

Photoshoot with her fur buddies Munmun Dutta loves to take pictures with her cats and here she is seen trying to gather both her cats so she can complete a photoshoot with them.

Cute selfie The actress shared a sweet picture with her cat on the day she brought the little kitten to her home. She had thought of giving it up for adoption, but she ended up adopting it herself.