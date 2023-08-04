Happy Birthday Neil Bhatt: 5 posts by Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin actor that prove he's romantic husband

Neil Bhatt is one of the most popular actors on small screen. The handsome hunk began his career in dance after he won the dance reality show Kaboom. He followed up on this passion by participating in the popular dance reality show Boogie Woogie too. After participating in a series of dance shows, Neil Bhatt finally decided to get into acting making a debut in the show Arslaan in 2008. Later, Bhatt went on to receive critical acclaim for his performance in shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Gulaal and Ramayan. As Ramayana became popular in Indonesia, Bhatt was invited to perform a special stage show in Jakarta along with his co-stars.

Bhatt followed a series of challenging roles in popular shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Tum Hi Bandhu Sakha Tumhi and Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. However, his breakthrough role was that of Virat Chavan in the romantic drama Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin. The show not only ranked high on the TRP charts but also proved lucky for him. He found love in his co-star Aishwarya Sharma who played Pakhi on the show. Although their characters were separated on the show, their love story triumphed in real life as the two announced their engagement on 27 January 2021. The couple tied the knot on 30 November 2021 in a grand ceremony in Ujjain. As he turns a year older, he shared 5 posts on Instagram which proves he is a romantic husband. Let’s take a look.

Neil and Aishwarya the graceful dancing jodi

For the unversed, both Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are trained professional dancers. What can be more beautiful than a couple connecting through dancing? The video proves that apart from being good actors, Bhatt and Sharma are also talented and graceful dancers. In this video, we see the power couple twinning in traditional white outfits and dancing to Ganesh Vandana. Bhatt can be seen perfectly co-ordinating with his wife and he writes that how dancing with his love is always a beautiful experience.

Take a look at the post here

Neil fasting for Aishwarya during Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is always a special occasion for married couples. The Ghum Hain Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin duo's first Karwa Chauth turned out to be really special. Aishwarya could not hold her happiness as her husband too joined her in fasting.

Take a look at the post here

Neil and Aishwarya’s romantic photoshoot

A pre-wedding shoot is always a beautiful moment for a couple. Neil and Aishwarya shared some heart-warming moments from their pre-wedding photo shoot. The former looks completely smitten by his would-be wife’s beauty.

Take a look at the post here

The crazy partners

Safe to say, a woman is always lucky when she finds a partner of a similar nature. In this video, the couple can be seen dancing crazily in bathrobes. Aishwarya writes that one’s life becomes easy when your partner is as crazy as you.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here

A husband who never forgets important dates

It is often said that a husband often forgets important dates like his wife’s birthday or anniversary however Bhatt goes on to prove this opinion wrong. He never fails to remember his roka ceremony on 27 January 2021. The couple looks absolutely adorable in these pictures twinning in traditional green outfits.

Take a look at the post here

Here’s wishing Neil Bhatt a fabulous birthday!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sima Taparia reveals being mocked for her profession; 'Itne bade ghar ki bahu matchmaking...'