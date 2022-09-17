Happy Birthday Nia Sharma: 5 Times the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant broke fashion stereotypes

Nia Sharma is a renowned name in the industry, who is known for her fearlessness and being a strong-headed person. The actress recently completed 12 years in showbiz and doesn't feel embarrassed about speaking her mind out loud. She doesn't mince her words and has been vocal about not getting work too. Her opinion on how boys and girls are judged are on different parameters in the society on the show, Ladies v/s Gentlemen was and is still widely circulated on social media. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant was also discussed by Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7's latest episode.

Varun Dhawan said that he stalks Nia Sharma's Instagram account for gym selfies. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor finds Nia extremely 'hot.' In fact, when Karan Johar asked Anil Kapoor, who does he stalk on social media. Varun Dhawan answered for the Ram Lakhan actor and took Nia's and Disha Patani's names. The Naagin 4 actor is a fashionista and has a massive fan following on social media. She was also awarded the Super Stylish Female TV Star title at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Award show, held earlier this year. And, on the occasion of her 32nd birthday, let's take a look at times when she broke fashion stereotypes.