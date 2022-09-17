Happy Birthday Nia Sharma: 5 Times the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant broke fashion stereotypes
The actress is currently winning hearts with her dance performances in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Nia Sharma is a renowned name in the industry, who is known for her fearlessness and being a strong-headed person. The actress recently completed 12 years in showbiz and doesn't feel embarrassed about speaking her mind out loud. She doesn't mince her words and has been vocal about not getting work too. Her opinion on how boys and girls are judged are on different parameters in the society on the show, Ladies v/s Gentlemen was and is still widely circulated on social media. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant was also discussed by Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7's latest episode.
Varun Dhawan said that he stalks Nia Sharma's Instagram account for gym selfies. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor finds Nia extremely 'hot.' In fact, when Karan Johar asked Anil Kapoor, who does he stalk on social media. Varun Dhawan answered for the Ram Lakhan actor and took Nia's and Disha Patani's names. The Naagin 4 actor is a fashionista and has a massive fan following on social media. She was also awarded the Super Stylish Female TV Star title at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Award show, held earlier this year. And, on the occasion of her 32nd birthday, let's take a look at times when she broke fashion stereotypes.
Beige Blush
Nia Sharma opted for this beige corset top and paired it with matching pants and golden stilettoes. Due to her heavy hair styling, she ditched accessories and presented this electrifying look at the press conference of Jhalk Dikhhla Jaa 10. "It’s my ‘Not your barbie girl’ look," read her caption.
Low-rise denim
Denim on denim is a tough look to pull but not for Nia. The actress wore this low-rise denim and left them unbuttoned for these pictures. She captioned them, "You won’t fit into my Denims!"
Royal Queen
Nia Sharma wore this corset bodycon gown at the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards, which became the talk of the town. Her dress had risque cuts and she rocked it well. "How about this honey?" read Nia's caption.
Co-ords done right
Nia Sharma's asymmetrical crop top and low-rise pants define her curves and that walk can be easily called 'The Nia Sharma Walk.' "Every Girl’s walk after she gets over ‘Him'," read her caption.
Bright in white
This sheer white gown with a long trail, wavy hair, earring studs, and on-point makeup, silver stilettoes makes Nia Sharma look like a Hollywood beauty making heads turn on the red carpet.
Here's wishing this gorgeous diva a very happy birthday.
Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde appreciates Nia Sharma’s performance: ‘Your braveness reflects in your dancing’