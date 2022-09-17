Happy Birthday Nia Sharma: Actress celebrates on the set of the show; Rubina Dilaik, Helly Shah send wishes
Nia Sharma birthday celebrates pics and video.
Nia Sharma, a dynamic and fully of life telly star, turned a year older today. The actress is presently seen as one of the contestants of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The show is being judged by Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar. Nia Sharma had earlier shared that she has been eagerly waiting to be part of the show for so long and she has been giving her best in her dance performances. As she was busy with practice, she could not give a grand party, but her friends surprised her at Jhalak sets.
Nia shared glimpses of the amazing decorations and the cake, as enjoyed with her friends at the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She shared a video of the celebrations as she sported a pink crop top and low waist denims. She was also wearing a tiara and sachet as she enjoyed herself with her friends. She shared in the post, “Too busy to throw a birthday party this time, but hey! The party still came to meeeee right On Jhalak stage I’ll just call it the cutest birthday celebration Thank you for the surprise guys I knew already @vinayyshrma @mr.tarunraj @shivanipatel_official @shurabhavinofficial @amrin15 , @makeupbyastha #aminah @ushaa2863 Thanksssssssssssssssss infinity!!”
See video here-
Numerous friends of the actress wished her on the post including Rubina Diliak, Tarunraj Nihlani, Indraneil Sengupta, Amir Ali, Neha Swami, Aditi Sharma, Helly Shah and others.
The actress also has a mini celebration at the midnight with Arjun Bijlani and others. Check out pics-
Nia Sharma's career:
Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le, and more.
