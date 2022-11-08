Happy Birthday Niti Taylor: 5 love-soaked PICS of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 contestant with hubby Parikshit Bawa

Popular actress Niti Taylor celebrates her 28th birthday today November 8. The actress has been in the limelight for years now, owing to her acting prowess and fashion sense. Since the time she made her starred in the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, the actress gained immense recognition and fan following who root for her ardently. The actress was appreciated for her acting chops, and cute looks, and her simplicity won many hearts.

Niti is among the top actress in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. She has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and interesting reels. Speaking about her personal life, Niti tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Parikshit Bawa, on August 13, 2020. Before getting married, the couple dated for a long time and got engaged on 13 August 2019.