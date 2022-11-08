Happy Birthday Niti Taylor: 5 love-soaked PICS of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 contestant with hubby Parikshit Bawa
Popular actress Niti Taylor celebrates her 28th birthday today November 8. The actress has been in the limelight for years now, owing to her acting prowess and fashion sense. Since the time she made her starred in the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, the actress gained immense recognition and fan following who root for her ardently. The actress was appreciated for her acting chops, and cute looks, and her simplicity won many hearts.
Niti is among the top actress in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. She has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and interesting reels. Speaking about her personal life, Niti tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Parikshit Bawa, on August 13, 2020. Before getting married, the couple dated for a long time and got engaged on 13 August 2019.
Niti and Parikshit are tagged as one of the cutest couples in town. Both are often spotted creating fun reels and uploading mushy pictures on their Instagram, and dishing out major couple goals.
As Niti celebrates her birthday today, let's look at love-soaked PICS of Niti with her hubby Parikshit Bawa:
Twinning
Cuddling
All smiles
Lost in love
Better Together
Niti Taylor's career:
On the professional front, Niti Taylor is presently seen setting the stage on fire with her powerful performance on the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. with her choreographer Aakash. Prior to this, the actress has featured in several hit music videos and shows. Niti was a part of Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's starrer hit show Ishqbaaz for some time.
Pinkvilla Team wishes super talented Niti Taylor a very Happy Birthday!
