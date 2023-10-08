Happy Birthday Palak Tiwari: 7 times actress proved she is beauty clone of mother Shweta Tiwari

Palak Tiwari, the talented daughter of popular Indian actress Shweta Tiwari, is ringing in her birthday today. Palak has ventured into the world of entertainment with appearances in music videos and films, and with every step she takes, it's clear that she's inherited more than just her mother's good looks. They are one of the most gorgeous mother-daughter duos in the industry and never fail to make heads turn with their stunning outfit choices. While it is no secret that the two share an uncanny resemblance, what caught our attention is their matching outfits from different photoshoots. On Palak's birthday, let's explore the striking similarities between Palak and Shweta through 7 captivating photos of the mother-daughter duo donning similar outfits.

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari in classic white tee and blue denim combo

In our first photo, Palak Tiwari dons a white cropped tee that showcases her midriff, exuding a trendy and youthful vibe. On the other hand, Shweta chooses a full-sleeve cropped tee, a tad more modest in comparison. Both complement their tops with classic blue denim, letting their hair cascade gracefully and opting for subtle makeup. It's evident that both mother and daughter effortlessly carry the casual-chic look.

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari shine in black shimmer saree

Next, we have the mother-daughter duo in a saree. Both Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari exude sheer elegance in black shimmer sarees. Shweta chose a shimmer saree paired with a matching blouse, while Palak's ensemble features a heavily embellished blouse with a black saree adorned with an embroidered border. The black sarees, each with its unique touch, showcase their poise and sophistication.

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari's love for lilac

The third picture showcases the mother-daughter duo embracing the colour lilac, albeit in different styles. The Bijlee girl opts for a chic short dress, while Shweta dons a coordinated set. Adding a touch of glamour, Shweta accessorizes with a statement neckpiece, while Palak keeps it simple with hoop earrings. Both radiate charm, demonstrating that their fashion choices align with their distinct personalities.

Mother-daughter duo blooming in florals

Our fourth photo brings forth their contrasting yet equally appealing floral attires where the two slayed again. Shweta donned an A-line white dress adorned with pink and green floral print. This picture reflects her sweet and humble personality. In contrast, Palak opted for a bodycon dress featuring vibrant orange and red floral prints, infusing a dash of sultriness into her look. Two different styles, but equally stunning!

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari create magic in yellow

While the designs of their yellow sarees may differ, our fifth photo showcases an intriguing similarity – their striking poses. Both Palak and Shweta captivate with their breathtaking poses, exuding confidence and allure. Shweta's photo captures her in a simple yellow saree, while Palak opts for a heavily embellished one, accentuated by a stylish cutout blouse. In both instances, the captivating look and those intense eyes win.

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari in chikankari kurtis

This is a simple look where the mother-daughter duo donned matching chikankari kurtis. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay star wore a vibrant yellow kurti that radiates a sunflower-like freshness, while Palak's peach kurti imparts a charming girl-next-door appeal. Their shared smiles, the similar pose, and the eyes made them look like twin sisters.

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari redefine elegance in champagne saree

Our final photo features Palak and Shweta in stunning champagne-coloured sarees. Palak's look is nothing short of a million dollars, with golden shimmer adorning her champagne saree, paired with a heavily embellished blouse – a perfect choice for cocktail parties. On the other hand, Shweta opted for understated elegance with her embellished saree complemented by a simple black blouse, ideal for those who prefer the saree to steal the spotlight.

As Palak Tiwari celebrates her birthday today, it's evident that she has inherited not only her mother's exquisite beauty but also her grace, charm, and style. With her growing presence in the entertainment industry, Palak is carving her own path while carrying forward the legacy of her talented mother, Shweta Tiwari.

Pinkvilla wishes Palak Tiwari a very Happy Birthday!

