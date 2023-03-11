Happy Birthday Parth Samthaan: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan to Ghudchadi; Revisiting 32-year-old’s journey

Parth Samthaan has always been the heartthrob that makes our hearts skip a beat. From that dimpled smile to the stylish choice of outfit, needless to say, everything about him just exudes charm. The actor celebrates his 32nd birthday today. While age is just a number for this chocolate boy of television, the actor surely has come a long way over the years. Starting off his acting career by essaying the role of Siddharth in Gumrah: End of Innocence, the actor kept working on his dreams and made his Bollywood debut last year with Ghudchadhi. On his birthday, let’s take a look at his unbelievable journey in the industry.

Gumrah and Best Friends Forever?

Parth made his acting debut with the Channel V show Gumrah: End of Innocence, where he essayed the role of Siddharth. The show was popular among the audience. In the same year, he was also seen as Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever? opposite his Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-actor Charlie Chauhan.

Parth continued his journey and after these shows, he went on to star in several episodic shows like MTV Webbed, and Savdhaan India, among many others.

Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

The hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan gave us all the reasons to drool over Parth Samthaan and made him the eye candy that he is today. The youth-based rom-com revolved around the tale of love and friendship. Parth as Manik opposite Niti Taylor as Nandini, and their super cool bunch of friends made the show a memorable one, especially for all the teenagers. Owing to its popularity, the show aired for four seasons. Parth as Manik Malhotra was seen in all four seasons.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

After the initial season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Parth Samthaan got the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. This role boosted his recently-found fame and success and he continued to woo the audience.

Music videos and reality shows

Over the years, the actor has been seen in several music videos including Jind Meri Royi Royi, Tu Jo Kahe, Dholna, and Honthon Pe Bas, among many others. Apart from his work in this, Parth participated in many reality shows including Nach Baliye 9, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and others.

The big Bollywood debut with Ghudchadi

The TV heartthrob made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi directed by Binoy Gandhi. Parth will be seen sharing the screenspace with some big names from the industry like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Aruna Irani, and Khushalii Kumar. The film was expected to release last year, but it got postponed and is now slated for a 2023 release.

Since the shooting of the film began in February 2022, Parth celebrated his last year’s birthday on the sets of Ghudchadi. He shared a video on Instagram where he was seen standing next to Khushalii Kumar and cutting three cakes.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla wishes Parth Samthaan a very happy birthday.

ALSO READ: Tere Pyaar Mein fever grips Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab, actors groove to the trending song; WATCH VIDEO