Happy Birthday Prince Narula: 5 reasons why he's called 'The King of reality shows'

Popular actor Prince Narula celebrates his birthday today, November 24. Prince Narula needs no introduction! Born on 24 November 1990, in Chandigarh, the model-actor stepped into the showbiz world in 2015. Prior to this, Prince was a successful model, and he started his career by participating in PTC Punjab in 2014 and emerged as the second runner-up of the show. After this, there was no looking back for him as he started shining on the screen and gained immense recognition. The actor starred in several fictional and non-fictional shows and won the audience's hearts with his mind-blowing performances. Prince has had a flourishing entertainment career and a massive fan following who root for him. His down-to-earth behavior with his fans made him a star in real and reel life. For the uninformed, he is also known as 'The king of reality shows', and there is no denial to his statement as he has proved it several times. Prince consecutively participated in various reality shows in 2015 and even emerged as a winner in them. His leadership qualities, coordination, intelligence, dedication, sense of humor, and other traits, were quite appreciated by the judges and the masses, which made him a star. Be it proving his physical and mental strength in Roadies X2 or flaunting his exceptional dance moves in Nach Baliye, Prince aced it all and proved that he is an all-rounder.

On Prince's birthday, we bring you 5 reasons why he's called The King of reality shows: Strong personality in Roadies X2: Launched in 2003, MTV Roadies is a youth-based show where the participants' mental, physical, and emotional strength is tested, and the strongest one emerges as the winner. Contestants perform several gruesome tasks to prove their capability and to survive in the show. In 2015, Prince Narula participated in MTV Roadies X2 and emerged as the winner of the season by successfully proving his strong personality. Beating 21 contestants, Prince bagged the trophy, and this was his first win in a reality show. Connection-making skills in Splitsvilla 8: In the same year, Prince became a contestant in MTV Splitsvilla 8, a dating reality show. The concept of the show revolved around young girls and boys trying to find a perfect match for themselves and securing a place in the Splitsvilla. The couple who proves to have the strongest connection wins this show. In the 8th season, Prince channeled his inner lover boy and swooned many hearts in the show with his charm and persona. He then bagged the winning spot and turned out to be the Ultimate King of the season. Unfiltered attitude in Bigg Boss 9: Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is touted as one of the most popular reality shows on Indian Television. After his successful win in Roadies X2 and Splitsvilla 8, Prince Narula got an opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss season 9. In this reality show, Prince expressed his opinions, raised his voice against injustice, and presented his unfiltered behavior, which was liked by the audience. The actor then created a history of winning three reality shows back to back when he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 9. Bigg Boss 9, turned out to be a lucky show for him as he also met his ladylove, Yuvika Chaudhary, during his stint. Exceptional dance moves in Nach Baliye 9: Nach Baliye 9 was a popular dance reality show in which all the celebrity couples participated, and amongst them, one couple was crowned as the winner. In 2019, Prince participated in this show, along with his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, and both impressed the masses with their fiery moves. Yet again proving to be an exceptional dancer, Prince won hearts with his talent. Beating several top celeb couples, Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners and gained immense popularity.

Leadership qualities in Roadies season 18: After a flourishing journey as a contestant in several reality shows, Prince added another feather to his hat when he first judged Roadies season 18. He was honored to be seated as a judge in the show. His decision-making trait, leadership qualities, and amazing skills in judging the show gained him fame, so he proved to be a king of reality shows. Prince Narula's personal life: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met each other for the first time inside the Bigg Boss 9 house. As Yuvika and Prince started talking to each other, they felt an instant connection. Prince even proposed to his ladylove inside the Bigg Boss 9 house by making a “heart-shaped chappati” only for her. The cute couple finally decided to walk down the aisle on October 12, 2018. The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding. Prince and Yuvika are called 'Privika' by their fans. With each passing day, the love between them only grows and they give 'couple goals' to many.