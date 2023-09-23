Happy Birthday Rahul Vaidya: From a love story with Disha Parmar that stole our hearts to parenthood bliss

Rahul Vaidya, the talented Indian singer, is currently experiencing the joy of parenthood for the first time, and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time – just in time for his 36th birthday. The celebration this year holds a special place in his heart as he gets to share it with his newborn baby girl, the best gift life could offer. As we celebrate his birthday and this new chapter in his life, let's take a glimpse into the beautiful love story of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar which has now blossomed into parenthood.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story

Rahul and Disha’s friendship:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story is a testament to the power of destiny and love's ability to transcend boundaries. Their journey began long before parenthood was even a thought on the horizon. Rahul, a well-known name in the Indian music industry, and Disha, a popular television actress, came from different walks of life but were destined to cross paths.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story has its roots in the world of music and entertainment. They first crossed paths on the set of the music album Yaad Teri. It was Rahul’s first-ever single.

The connection between Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar was immediate and undeniable from the moment they first met. As they got to know each other better, their bond grew stronger, and they found themselves spending more and more time together.

As their friendship grew, Rahul and Disha started spending more time together outside of their work commitments. They used these moments to get to know each other better, sharing their thoughts, dreams, and aspirations. Their shared interests and values only deepened the connection they felt.

However, as is often the case in the world of celebrities, their growing closeness did not go unnoticed by their fans. Soon after the release of their music video Yaad Teri, rumors began to circulate that the two were more than just friends. The chemistry they displayed in the music video and their frequent outings together fueled speculations about a romantic relationship.

Amidst the speculations and growing curiosity surrounding their relationship status, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar initially denied the dating rumors.

Confessing and the proposal:

When Rahul Vaidya entered the Bigg Boss house during its 14th season, he openly confessed his love for Disha Parmar as he was missing her. On Disha Parmar's 26th birthday, he plans to propose to her on national television. He went down on one knee with a ring in his hands and he wore a t-shirt that read, “HBD Disha, Marry me?”

Disha Parmar's grand entrance into the Bigg Boss house on Valentine's Day was a moment that left Rahul Vaidya and viewers alike utterly enchanted. As Disha stepped into the Bigg Boss house, she carried with her a message of love and commitment. Holding a placard that bore the powerful words, "Yes, I Will Marry You," Disha made her intentions clear for everyone to see.

Advertisement

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s dream wedding:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's love story reached its most significant milestone on July 16, 2021, when they took the vows of eternal love and commitment in a beautiful and memorable wedding ceremony held in Mumbai. Their wedding was a star-studded affair attended by friends and well-wishers from the entertainment industry.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's pregnancy announcement:

On May 19th of this year, Disha Parmar delighted her fans and followers by taking to her social media handle to share some incredibly special news. In a heartwarming post, Disha and Rahul Vaidya were seen twinning in stylish all-black outfits while holding a black slate that bore the sweet words, 'Mummy Daddy.'

But the surprises didn't end there. Disha Parmar went a step further and shared both a picture and a video of the sonogram.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl:

Just three days ago, Rahul Vaidya took to his social media to share the joyous news with the world. In a heartwarming Instagram post, he posted an adorable photo of a baby elephant. With immense happiness in his heart, he captioned the post to let everyone know that they were now blessed with a baby girl, and both the baby and the mother were in good health.

We wish Rahul Vaidya a very Happy Birthday from the family of Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Baby Bump Bliss: Rubina Dilaik embraces pregnancy with stunning grace