Happy Birthday Raj Anadkat: 5 PICS of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor that proves he loves desserts

Popular television actor Raj Anadkat celebrates his 26th birthday today, November 8. Raj was born on 8 December 1996 in Mumbai. The actor rose to stardom after essaying Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu, in the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His acting prowess struck the right chord with the audience, and he received immense love from the viewers. However, after being associated with the show for several years, Raj recently announced his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Along with this, Raj has maintained a very active social media presence and is often seen creating reels and uploading amazing pictures.

Raj's post goes viral as soon as it is uploaded on the application, and fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him. His Instagram has several reels with his sister Sonu Anadkat, who is also very active on social media. Raj is also seen collaborating with social media creators and creating trending reels. With this, fans will also see that Raj's Instagram handle has several pictures of him where he proves to be a foodie. As per his Instagram posts, Raj has a special corner for desserts in his heart, and his followers have often seen him gorging on delicious sweets.