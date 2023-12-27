Happy Birthday, Raj Anadkat: Here's what the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor is up to these days?

When discussing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it would be unfair not to mention Tapu, one of the most loved characters on the show. Currently played by Nitish Bhaluni, fans still miss the charm of Raj Anadkat, who is celebrating his 27th birthday today.

As Raj Anadkat turns 27 and more handsome, let us look into what he has been up to since leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Tapu. For the uninformed, the actor took to social media and broke the silence about leaving the show as Tapu. He issued a lengthy statement and confirmed his association with Neela Film Productions has ended.

Love for cricket

Raj Anadkat is an actor who maintains an active social media presence and keeps dropping entertaining videos on his handle. But have you noticed the cricket enthusiast in him? The 27-year-old is apparently a big fan of the sport and even visits the stadium to experience the game more closely. During the ICC World Cup 2023, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame shared a few snaps on social media supporting Team India.

Following Team India's defeat in the finals against Australia, Raj shared an appreciation post and penned a convincing note for the Indian players. So, the actor seems to be a great cricket enthusiast. Also, he barely misses an opportunity to cheer for Team India in its matches.

Shares sweet and adorable bond with sister

No matter how much you fight, siblings will always be your best friends at every point in life. And if you have a sister, you have nothing to worry about. Raj Anadkat presumably thinks in a similar way, as he shares a close bond with his sister, Sonu Anadkat. The duo keeps dropping heartwarming pictures together, reflecting their love and support for each other. On Bhai Dooj's occasion, the actor posted a bunch of happy photos with his sister.

Besides this, Raj and Sonu also treat fans with their banter videos. Delivering huge doses of entertainment, the siblings film themselves recreating funny scenes. However, what steals the limelight is Raj Anadkat's healthy, strong, and lovable bond with his sister. For the uninitiated, Sonu Anadkat runs a YouTube channel that has over 80K subscribers.

Traveling calms Raj Anadkat

Earlier this year, in August, Raj Anadkat, aka Tapu, was in a traveling mood. He landed in Thailand and did not miss giving a glimpse of his trip to the country. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame explored the culture, traditions, and cuisine. He posted a few snaps revealing that he paid a visit to a beautiful place, Big Buddha Pattaya: The Famous Statue on Buddha Hill. Further, as the 27-year-old embraced solace, Raj Anadkat also went to the Sanctuary of Truth Museum.

While he did not miss traveling to the famous tourist destinations in Thailand, Raj also experienced the 'Tuk Tuk' moment on the streets of Pattaya City. Besides Thailand, he also spent his vacation in Bangkok. Raj Anadkat shared a lovely video, which, in no time, grabbed fans' attention. Speaking of his other trips, he made memories in Dubai, too. Like many other tourists, Raj did not miss out on the Burj Khalifa.

Finds everything in nature

In times when technological advancements have replaced many things, Raj Anadkat feels grateful for immersing himself in the natural environment. He consistently expresses his admiration and love for nature in his social media posts and videos. The actor finds solace in sunsets and believes "Sunsets Are Proof That No Matter What Happens, Every Day Can End Beautifully."

Although he gets busy with his projects and ends up having a hectic day, Raj Anadkat finds himself back in nature. When scrolling down his profile, you will see several posts that show his unconditional love for nature.

Feels blessed when seeking prayers

What makes Raj Anadkat attain peace is seeking prayers before God and feeling serenity within. A few days before, the actor recently embraced solace as he completed 'Annakut Darshan.' Besides this, he also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi joyously. Taking to his social media, the 27-year-old dropped a picture showing himself grateful while praying to Lal Baugh cha Raja.

So, Raj Anadkat is living his life to the fullest. From admiring nature to traveling the world, the actor keeps surprising his fans. Besides this, he also gives out major fashion goals. This is the reason why it would not be wrong to call him one of the most handsome and well-dressed actors in the television industry. Raj Anadkat is an inspiration for us, someone who shows how one should live in the moment.

Pinkvilla wishes the actor a very happy and healthy birthday!

