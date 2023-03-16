Happy Birthday Rannvijay Singha: 5 Times the actor proved he loves to live an adventurous life

Popular host-actor Rannvijay Singha celebrates his birthday 40th birthday today, March 16. Born on 16 March 1983, Rannvijay is the only one who has not served in the Indian military as his family has been serving in the Indian military since six generations. Over the years, Rannvijay has hosted several shows and awards and is loved by the audience. For the unversed, Rannvijay rose to stardom after he won MTV Roadies season 1. After his win, Rannvijay aspired to try his luck in the entertainment industry, and due to his hard work and dedication, he rose to fame and became a popular VJ and host. Rannvijay hosted numerous seasons of Roadies from 2004 to 2021. Later, he appeared as a gang leader in a few of Roadies seasons.

Along with Roadies, he also hosted several other reality shows such as MTV Stuntmania, MTV Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous, MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Scooty Pep Diva, and MTV Troll Police. Rannvijay also acted in several films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy, 3 A.M. A Paranormal Experience, and others. He also acted in web series like Forbidden Love and Mismatched. Along with his flourishing career, Rannvijay is also an adventurous person in real life and also a travel junkie. He likes to explore places and try risky adventures. On his birthday, let's take a look at times when Rannvijay proved his love for adventure.

5 Times Rannvijay Singha proved he loves to live an adventurous life

Rannvijay Singha's early life:

Rannvijay Singha's father, Iqbal Singh Singha, is a retired Lieutenant General of the Indian Army. Because of his transferable father's job, Rannvijay traveled to several cities in India and went to nine different schools. He then graduated from Army Public School in New Delhi. He is also a graduate of Hansraj College, which is located in New Delhi. Before entering the showbiz world, Rannvijay worked as a construction worker in New Jersey, United States. He is quite fond of owning bikes and owns Suzuki GSX-R600, Kawasaki Ninja, Hero Honda Karizma R, and Royal Enfield.

Rannvijay Singha's personal life:

Rannvijay Singha tied the knot to his ladylove Prianka Vohra on 10 April 2014. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their daughter Kainaat on 17 January 2017. On 12 July 2021, Rannvijay and Prianka became parents for the second time and welcomed a baby boy. The duo later named their son Jahaanvir Singh Singha. Rannvijay often shares a sneak peek of his family time with his fans and followers on his social media handle.

He has maintained a very active social media presence and shares pictures and videos regularly. He shares his whereabouts with his fans and also updates them about his personal and professional life. Rannvijay has 4.3 million followers on his Instagram handle.

On the professional front, Rannvijay Singha was last seen hosting the first season of the popular reality show Shark Tank India.

