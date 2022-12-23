Happy Birthday Ravi Dubey: Actor to producer, looking back at his journey in showbiz

Ravi Dubey is among the famous names in the telly industry. The versatile actor and style master, he is a complete package. The actor proved his mettle in acting with popular shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Saas Bina Sasural and others. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to his fabulous looks and fitness. Ravi Dubey is a man of many trades and has excelled in each of them. As the actor turned a year older today, here is a look back at the journey of Ravi Dubey in showbiz. Ravi Dubey's acting career in the TV industry

Ravi Dubey started his acting career in 2006 with the parallel lead role of Ravi Agarwal in the television show Stree... Teri Kahaani, which was produced by Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. After the show, he played a small role in the TV show Doli Saja Ke. He played his first solo lead in the show Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar, then he went on to do some more successful shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Saas Bina Sasural, Jamai Raja and others. He has also appeared in the reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Ravi Dubey as host Apart from being a talented actor, Ravi Dubey is also popular for his hosting skills. He hosted his first show India's Dancing Superstar in 2013 and later hosted other popular shows like India's Best Dramebaaz, The Drama Company, Sabse Smart Kaun, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, and others.

Ravi Dubey work in OTT The actor marked his presence on the OTT platform with his exceptional acting skills in the revamp of his popular show Jamai Raja 2.0. His work was also highly acclaimed for the web show Matsya Kaand, which was released in 2021.

Ravi Dubey as producer After years of working as an actor, Ravi Dubey has now entered the world of production. He and his wife Sargun Mehta opened their production house named, “Dreamiyata Entertainment”. He produced the popular show Udaariyaan, featuring Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, which was a massive hit among the audience. He also produced the daily soap Swaran Ghar, which features Sangeeta Ghosh in the lead role.

