Happy Birthday Ridhi Dogra: Karan Wahi, Asha Negi and others extend lovely wishes to Jawan actress

Ridhi Dogra, the talented actress known for her compelling performances, is basking in the birthday glow today. The actress, who portrayed the role of Kaveri Amma in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, is celebrating her special day with friends and loved ones. The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her birthday celebration, and it's safe to say that she's off to a fabulous start.

Ridhi Dogra's birthday

In a heartwarming reunion, Ridhi Dogra spent the previous night celebrating with close friends, including Karan Wahi, Meiyang Chang, and Asha Negi. This tight-knit group had recently come together for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Karan Wahi's residence, and they wasted no time in reconvening for Ridhi's birthday festivities. The celebrations were captured and shared on social media, offering fans a peek into the joyous moments. Karan Wahi, in high spirits, uploaded a photo of Ridhi Dogra popping open a champagne bottle with the caption, "Bday ready," setting the tone for a memorable evening. Asha Negi, a close friend of the birthday girl, posted a picture of a champagne glass with the simple yet heartfelt message, "happy happy." She also shared a video of Ridhi savoring a plate of spaghetti, accompanied by a loving birthday wish. Asha's wish read, "Happpiiee birthday you. May this life give you more of those surreal moments where you have to go in the washroom and cry because life is soooo beautiful. Because you deserve it all, my Ridhhz."

Singer Meiyang Chang, who is a good friend of the actress also joined in the birthday wishes with a touch of humor. He shared a creatively photoshopped image of himself carrying Ridhi and humorously commented, "Birthdays always mean great pictures. So, why not a badly photoshopped picture for once? Happy Birthday Riddzoo. May it be an uplifting one."

Ridhi Dogra began her birthday morning with a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Her reverence for the deity was evident as she shared a snapshot of her morning visit, along with a picture with Lord Ganesha, on her Instagram stories.

