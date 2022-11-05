Happy Birthday Rithvik Dhanjani: 5 PICS that attest to his love for adventure
Check out the adventurous and mesmerising travel pictures of birthday boy Rithvik Dhanjani.
Rithvik Dhanjani played a prominent role in the daily soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’ for two and a half years and received lots of appreciation and fame due to his exceptional performance. Dhanjani began his acting career with a negative role in the show Bandini, where he played Parth. However, rose to fame with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, where he played the antagonist, Jay Khurana. He hasn’t done any fictional character fictional daily soap for many years and rather made his name in the anchoring of reality shows. He is last seen hosting the dance reality show called Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actor rings in his birthday on 6th November. As we wish the actor his special day, here is a look into his adventurous side.
Isle of Wight
Pavitra Rishta actor is seen enjoying the brown and rocky mountains at the Isle of Wight. He looks dapper in off white t-shirt and brown trousers.
Enjoying the snow
The actor is seen soaking in the spectacular and majestic view of the snow capped mountains as he spread his arms open.
Boat ride at Jammu
Rithvik is seen enjoying the beautiful shikara ride with the picturesque view of the Dal lake in Srinagar.
Chilling with his boys in Maldives https://www.instagram.com/p/CNJ5I9jjV4u/
Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani is seen chilling with his friends at they take a funfilled cruise ride in Maldives.
Good vibes of London
The actor looks handsome is blue denim jacket and black pants as he roams the streets of London with his good friends.
Pinkvilla Team wishes Rithvik Dhanjani a very happy birthday!