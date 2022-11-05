Happy Birthday Rithvik Dhanjani: 5 PICS that attest to his love for adventure

Rithvik Dhanjani played a prominent role in the daily soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’ for two and a half years and received lots of appreciation and fame due to his exceptional performance. Dhanjani began his acting career with a negative role in the show Bandini, where he played Parth. However, rose to fame with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, where he played the antagonist, Jay Khurana. He hasn’t done any fictional character fictional daily soap for many years and rather made his name in the anchoring of reality shows. He is last seen hosting the dance reality show called Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actor rings in his birthday on 6th November. As we wish the actor his special day, here is a look into his adventurous side.