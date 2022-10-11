Happy Birthday Ronit Boseroy: Jaan Tere Naam to Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Rise of this actor

Ronit Boseroy accepted Ekta Kapoor 's offer to play the grey-shaded character of Mr. Bajaj in the iconic series, Kasautii Zindagii Kay . This marked his debut in the fast-paced world of producing episode after episode for the audience's consumption. Little did he know that his life was about to take a major turn. He received immense love for portraying the character with utmost conviction. And, since then, there has been no looking back for Ronit, and he proudly credits television as a medium for 80 percent of his professional success.

An actor par excellence, buried under the glossy world of showbiz - by choice, we may admit. He made girls go weak in their knees with his blockbuster debut in the Hindi film industry. Jaan Tere Naam (1992) created a rampage and Ronit Boseroy became the poster boy for romance. He earned overnight fame with this debut. However, this dreamy phase came with an expiration date. Ronit appeared in several other films but they failed to live up to the standards created by himself through his first film. On the special occasion of Ronit Boseroy's birthday, let's take a look at how he bounced back and carved a niche for himself.

A lean period after Jaan Tere Naam

Jaan Tere Naam ran successfully for 25 weeks in the theatres but Ronit admitted in an interview that because of his 'wrong choices' the road to success got delayed multifold, but he has no qualms about it. What's a blockbuster film if it doesn't fetch you more work? Ronit didn't receive any calls for three months after delivering this silver jubilee. The actor was heartbroken but didn't let it become an obstacle for him.

His rise through television

Mr. Bajaj's success landed him the role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and thereon, he appeared in Bandini and was a fierce lawyer in Adaalat. This show was a super hit and he reprised his role in its second season too. Ronit also participated in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and hosted the cookery show, The Kitchen Champions.

Ronit's comeback on the 70 mm

Ronit Boseroy made a spectacular comeback on the big screens with the critically acclaimed film, Udaan. This movie marked his return to the cinema and he went on to deliver films like The Girl in Yellow Boots, Student of The Year, Midnight's Children, Shootout at Wadala, 2 States. His latest big-screen film was Liger, a pan-India film. Ronit has also worked his charm as the main antagonist in the Telugu film, Jai Lava Kusa with Jr NTR.

Experimentation with the web space

Ronit, as an actor, doesn't restrict himself to certain mediums. He delved into the OTT medium with the web show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai (2018) with Gurdeep Kohli and Mona Singh. In 2019, he was seen in Hostages, one of the remarkable crime thrillers.

About Ronit Boseroy

He was born to a Bengali family in Nagpur but perceived his education in Ahmedabad. He holds a degree in Hotel Management and from dish-washing, bar-tending, and managing tables, he has done it all. Ronit took refuge at Subhash Ghai's home in Mumbai. The actor is married to Neelam Singh and together, they have two children - daughter Aador and son Agastya.

His upcoming project

Ronit Boseroy will next be seen on the big screens with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in Shehzada. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor expressed his excitement about this film's release. He said, "I'm looking forward to how the audience will receive Shehzada." The Rohit Dhawan-directorial is currently in its filming stage and is all set to hit the screens on November 4, 2022.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan's birthday surprise for Amitabh Bachchan on KBC set leaves latter emotional; WATCH