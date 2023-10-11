Happy Birthday, Ronit Roy: 5 roles Adaalat actor mastered to perfection

Ronit Roy is a known name in the entertainment world. Be it Bollywood movies, Television or OTT platforms, Ronit Roy has a great line of work in almost all mediums. The actor also tried his hand at reality shows and garnered love from the audiences. The talented actor is aging like a fine wine and as he turns 58 years of age, Pinkvilla brings to you the top 5 characters that Ronit Roy not only mastered but also received commercial as well as critical acclamations for.

Ronit Roy as Mr. Bajaj from Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Ronit Roy took the huge risk of entering a well-established show Kasauti Zindagi Kay, that too as a third wheel to the crowd's favorite Jodi Anurag and Prerna (played by Cezzane Khan and Shweta Tiwari). Ronit Roy gained a lot of attention for his role in the project and became a role model for to-be husbands. With his acting chops, he managed to create a fine balance between the fandoms of Anurag-Prerna and Prerna-Mr.Bajaj.

Have a look at Ronit's recent post with Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress Shweta Tiwari

Ronit Roy as Mihir Virani in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi

Roy took yet another risk by replacing everyone's favourite Amar Upadhayay as Mihir Virani in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Before Ronit, late actor Inder Kumarr also starred in the show as Mihir Virani for a brief period of time but later, Roy replaced him. He fitted into the shoes of Mihir Virani beautifully and his camaraderie with the entire cast of the show was appreciated.

Bhairav Singh in Udaan

After playing the too-good husband in two shows back to back, Ronit took up the challenge to play a rude father Bhairav Singh in Udaan while Rajat Bharmecha played his son Rohan. Ronit proved his acting metal in the project and broke through the image created by two extremely popular shows.

Rohit Mehra in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai

Ronit's choice of projects reflects deeply on his quest to bring something different to the table for his audiences. He chose to be a part of Ektaa Kapoor's Kehne ko Humsafar Hai wherein he played the character of Rohit Mehra who fell out of love with his wife after several years of marriage and fell in love with a younger woman. Ronit's portrayal of an unfaithful husband was as convincing as his role of a perfect husband from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Madhavrao Shellar from Kaabil

After exploring different layered characters, Ronit Roy took the challenge of playing an out-an-out antagonist from Kaabil. Roy played the character of Madhavrao Shellar, a corrupt politician who goes to all extent to save his brothers despite their heinous crimes. From his mannerisms as a Maharashtrian politician to the dialect, everything was on point. It is safe to say that he aced the character brilliantly.

Pinkvilla wishes Ronit continues to prove his versatility as an actor for many years to come. Here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday!

