Happy Birthday Rubina Dilaik: 5 times Bigg Boss 14 winner proved she's a true 'pahadi' at heart

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik is celebrating her 34th birthday, today, on August 26. Born in 1989 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, the actress has come a long way in the entertainment world and is a true inspiration for everyone who dreams of entering this industry. From winning beauty pageants to becoming the industry's most talented and popular actress, Rubina's journey as an actress has been incredible. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks, and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly.

Despite being a talented actress and fashionable diva, Rubina remains firmly rooted in her Pahadi origins. Her demeanor, values, and love for her heritage are evident in her actions. Hailing from the picturesque hills, she carries the essence of the mountains in her spirit. The Bigg Boss 14 fame's genuine warmth and down-to-earth nature reflect the simplicity and authenticity of the Pahadi culture. Whether it's her humility, her connection to nature, or her commitment to preserving traditions, Rubina exemplifies the true essence of a Pahadi. On her 34th birthday, let's look at the times when the actress has proved that she's a true 'pahadi' at heart.

5 times when Rubina Dilaik proved she's a true pahadi:

Plucking berries with mom:

Living the desi life:

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Meditating amidst nature:

Playing with snow:

Performing the Pahadi dance:

These glimpses truly demonstrate that the actress knows how to remain grounded even after achieving fame in the entertainment industry.

Speaking about her personal life, Rubina Dilaik is married to actor Abhinav Shukla and their love story is nothing short of a beautiful journey. The couple tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and since then they have been setting relationship goals.

About Rubina Dilaik's career:

Rubina Dilaik shot to fame after essaying the role of Radhika Shastri in the popular show Chotti Bahu. Post this, the actress climbed the success ladder and went on to star in popular shows such as Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and also made a special appearance in several daily soaps. Along with fictional, no-fictional also became Rubina's favorite genre.

The actress participated in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the season. She was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and was one of the finalists in these shows. At present, Rubina is busy severing gorgeous looks on Instagram, endorsing high-end brands, and sharing a glimpse of her daily routine.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla team wishes Rubina Dilaik a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik pens appreciation post for husband Abhinav Shukla after surviving car accident